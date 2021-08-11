Broncos WR Falls Victim to 'Strict' New NFL Rule

The No Fun League is officially back — and DeVontres Dukes learned the hard way.

The Denver Broncos undrafted rookie wide receiver was flagged amid Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings for ... "spinning the ball in the direction" of Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler after pulling down a contested catch.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who was among the first to report on the league's recently-passed amendment for the 2021 season that enhances its existing taunting rules and instructs its officials to "strictly" penalize post-play extracurriculars.

"The NFL's annual rule change and points of emphasis video notes game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules in 2021," Pelissero tweeted Tuesday. "Two violations results in automatic ejection, with fines and even suspensions (!!) in play, too."

The questionable infraction did little to dampen Dukes' day, however. The 6-foot-4 USF product, likely fighting for a practice squad spot, won another 50-50 ball in Dantzler's coverage and later torched the sophomore corner on a long touchdown toss from Teddy Bridgewater.

These two could see more of each other when Denver and Minnesota face off Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in the preseason opener for both clubs.

During which, apparently, celebrations will be muzzled to a minimum.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!