D.J. Jones Enters Concussion Protocol After Week 3 Win

Jones was shaken up against San Francisco.

Denver Broncos starting defensive lineman D.J. Jones has landed in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday.

"Besides that, we got out pretty clean," Hackett told reporters.

The team's $30 million free-agent addition, Jones was shaken up amid the second half of Denver's 11-10 conquest of his former team. He was credited with a pass deflection, and also assisted against the run, prior to departing.

Jones has been a revelation for a stingy Broncos defense that allows only 81.3 rushing yards per game — tied for the sixth-fewest in the NFL — entering Week 4. The unit limited San Francisco to 88 ground yards and a cumulative 4.6 yards-per-carry average. Jones' replacement, reserve DT Mike Purcell, tallied five solo tackles, one tackle-for-loss, and a sack resulting in a safety.

"Run offenses are always looking to try to get you out of the gap. Those guys really stopped all those gaps," Hackett said Monday. "So I thought they did a really good job just playing together.”

Purcell likely would draw the start if Jones cannot gain medical clearance for 2-1 Denver's next contest, a road date with the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders.

