DL Jurrell Casey Compares Broncos' Rookie Lloyd Cushenberry to Pair of Perennial Pro-Bowl Centers

The Denver Broncos are just 11 days out from their regular-season opener vs. the Tennessee Titans. Currently favored over the Titans by 2.5 points according to SportsBetting.com, the Broncos realize the opener is going to be a hard-fought battle that is likely to come down to the wire.

One advantage the home-team Broncos will have is the veteran experience of 10th-year defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and the motivation he harbors to defeat his former team, who traded him to Denver this past spring for a seventh-round draft pick.

“Emotions are high at the end of the day, but at the end of the day what happened in Tennessee is in the past," Casey said following Thursday's practice. "I’m ready to get going with the Broncos and go on a run for this championship season."

Casey quickly fit in on the Broncos' defense and took the leadership mantle of the line onto himself. If the early returns are any indication, the Broncos' defense is going to be a sharp tool that head coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell can brandish to devastating effect. Casey, who's been elected to the last five Pro Bowls, is a big reason for that.

As a decade-long NFL defensive lineman, Casey knows a thing or two about opposing offensive linemen. With thousands of live-bullet snaps against the very best centers in the world, he's been around the block a time or two.

So, when Casey renders an evaluation and opinion on a Broncos rookie center, everyone, including the coaches, should take heed. Following Thursday's practice, Casey was asked about Lloyd Cushenberry, the center the Broncos drafted in the third round this past spring who's worked himself into the starting lineup over the last week or so of training camp.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen from him—he kind of reminds me of the Pouncey brothers [Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey and Chargers C Mike Pouncey], the quickness, the twitchiness, the way he just flows off the ball," Casey said of Cushenberry. "He’s very quick. He’s an athletic guy."

Anyone who's watched Cushenberry's tape at LSU, or even perused his scouting report, can vouch for Casey's description of his smooth athleticism as a proverbial Dancing Bear. But what has separated Cushenberry from the pack so early on?

"Most centers, I can hit them one way, come back another way and they can’t keep up," Casey continued. "This kid has actually been keeping up. He’s been making the blocks. He’s been understanding. He’s been working in cahoots with the O-line. He’s definitely filled in right away."

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Although Cushenberry is far from a finished product, Casey's evaluation of him is highly encouraging and implies that the speed of the NFL game, and the complexity of pro blocking schemes and assignments, haven't been too much for him. As the center for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Cushenberry's football IQ and composure was easy to see as LSU romped its way to a National Championship last year.

The SEC is uber-competitive, but it's still a far cry from NFL-level competition. Cushenberry has definitely been exposed to some very talented and experienced defensive linemen in Broncos Camp, but as Casey said, he's going to have get his own live-bullet reps under his belt and continue to not only hold up but develop further.

However, in Casey's estimation, Cushenberry is already on the path to NFL greatness.

"As the season goes on, you’re definitely going to see him become one of the All-Pros, hopefully," Casey said. "The kid, he’s ready to go also.”

It would seem that O-line coach Mike Munchak would concur that Cushenberry is "ready to go" for the regular season, as he's put a stranglehold on the Broncos' first-team center reps. Cushenberry will get the chance to learn and grow alongside his QB Drew Lock as the Broncos' offense looks to hit the ground running in 2020 despite the lack of any preseason dress-rehearsals.

Most draftniks had a late first-round grade on Cushenberry and for a reason. He ultimately slipped into late Day 2 and the Broncos were fortunate to land him in the third round. Undoubtedly, that draft-day fall will serve as a sizable chip on his shoulder as he navigates his NFL career and looks to prove his doubters wrong.

So far, so good. When a five-time Pro Bowler gushes about your rookie center at the mere mention of his name, especially on the doorstep of the regular season, if you're the Broncos' brass, you're smiling ear to ear.

As for Casey, when he hits the grass at Empower Field at Mile High on September 14, he's poised to make his former team regret extremely its decision to trade him away for a song.

"The first game is going to be hype," Casey said. "You’re going to see me out there making a ton of plays... It’s going to be a little bit more juice coming this game.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.