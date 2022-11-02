In the wake of the Denver Broncos trading away Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones wasn't too happy. However, after the NFL named Jones the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in London vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, it might take the edge off of his disappointment.

Jones was instrumental in the Broncos' Week 8 win, totaling seven tackles (five solo), a sack, and three tackles for a loss vs. the Jags. He became the first Broncos defensive lineman since defensive tackle Malik Jackson in 2013 to record totals of at least seven tackles, one sack, and three TFLs.

Jones has now earned the AFC DPoW distinction twice in his young career and is just the fourth Broncos defensive end to earn the honor, joining Derek Wolfe (2015), Elvis Dumervil (2007), and Alfred Williams (1996) in team annals. Following a Week 16 performance vs. the Detroit Lions in 2019, Jones earned the AFC DPoW honor, posting five tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The fourth-year defender has started all eight games for Denver this season, notching 31 tackles (19 solo), a team-high 5.5 sacks, six QB hits, eight tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble. Jones is one sack away from tying his career high of 6.5, which was set in 2020.

In the NFL, it's best to save one's best play for a contract year, and Jones is doing that with gusto. He's on pace to shatter his career highs, making it a near-certainty that Broncos' GM George Paton will either extend, or franchise-tag Jones.

“He is one of our core players, [and] we want him on here a long time,” Paton said following Tuesday's busy day of trades. “We'll just leave it at that.”

Jones arrived in Denver as a third-round pick out of Ohio State back in 2019 (No. 71 overall). He's now the fourth Bronco ever to be named AFC DPoW on multiple occasions, joining the company of all-timers like Von Miller (four times), Karl Mecklenburg (thrice), and Aqib Talib (twice).

It's safe to say that Jones is playing his way to a long-term stay in Denver and a big, fat payday.

