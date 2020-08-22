Few expected much of an impact from Dre'Mont Jones last year after the Denver Broncos drafted him in the third round. The Ohio State product — truth be told — had a quiet rookie season — until December rolled around.

With an injury to then-starter Derek Wolfe, the Broncos turned to Jones to stop the gap and suffice to say, the rookie did not let his team down. Was Jones perfect down the stretch? Not by any means but he flashed and showed out strongly as an interior pass rusher, even earning conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance vs. the Detroit Lions.

Heading into Year 2, Jones is hoping to use those final four games as a springboard. No doubt, he brings a menacing pass rush that offensive guards find difficult to block but if he's going to start chipping away at starter's snaps, with Jurrell Casey in the fold replacing Wolfe, it'll take more than that.

Earlier this week, head coach Vic Fangio provided Jones the blueprint for earning the opportunity to play more in base defense, instead of simply as a rotational pass rusher in sub-packages.

“Just the ability to play the run in there against the running games that we’ll see and especially the one we open up with in Tennessee who runs the ball extremely well and strong and powerful—he’s got to be able to show that he can hang up and hang in there with it," Fangio said earlier this week.

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Titans will be in Denver on September 14 and with them will be the NFL's defending rushing champion Derrick Henry. Not one to make excuses or shuck responsibility, Jones leveled with reporters on Friday following the seventh practice of training camp.

“I agree with him," Jones said of Fangio. "I think I’ve gained some—knowing exactly what’s going on, how to read offenses like know little tendencies here and there. That’s the biggest aspect of it.”

By virtue of his playing experience, Jones has gained knowledge. But he's also gained some valuable weight, which should allow him to hold up more stoutly against the run in 2020.

"Adding weight has helped a lot," Jones said. "I gained about like five more pounds. I’m more around 285-ish, 286-ish."

Helping to motivate Jones in Year 2 is the presence of DeMarcus Walker, a 2017 second-round pick of Denver's who some believe is on his last chance to prove to the Broncos he belongs. Walker is in a contract year and hasn't panned out the way the team hoped as a high-round draft pick but if he can find a way to stay out of Fangio's doghouse, Walker can be a dynamic impact player and thus, a threat to Jones.

Added to the defensive line equation is 2020 third-rounder McTelvin Agim and free-agent acquisition Christian Covington, the ex-Dallas Cowboy. The Broncos recently signed DeShawn Williams last week, who's now on his third sting with the team.

These big trenchmen make for an intense competition but if the first week of training camp is any indication, Jones is head-and-shoulders above the rest. At least, as a pass rusher, Jones has been disruptive thus far. But even in fully-padded practices, it's hard to get a bead on his run defense.

In all likelihood, fans will find out just how far Jones has come as a run-stuffer when the Titans roll into town for their Monday Night showdown with the Broncos in the season-opener. For now, all he can do is focus on himself and do what the coaches ask and let the chips fall.

“Whatever they want me to do—I can’t really control exactly what they’re thinking," Jones said of his coaches. "All I can control is how I play, how hard I work, and how smart I can be as a player.”

It's going to be fun to see if this second-year player can take that next step in his development. There's a reason the Broncos only re-signed Shelby Harris to a one-year deal and much of it has to do with the team's expectations for Jones.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.