When Denver Broncos training camp starts on July 27, there will be days when the hard grind and intense heat will force some players to wish they were somewhere else entirely. The players' mental fortitude and resilience with which they approach these red-hot sessions will be critical.

Starting defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones is yet to rack up enough miles on his NFL odometer to merit a veterans' day hang-out on the sidelines when the going gets tough. But he isn't complaining about having to grind through practice during the odd session a veteran player might get to tap out of.

“For those who take their time and days off, they’re fine with that and I see zero problems with that,” Jones said back on June 7. “I recommend it for those who do it and if you don’t do it, I recommend that you play and compete. I think it is very important to be out there and playing, but mental reps and being on the side when you don’t feel like you need to [play] is fine. They go hand-in-hand and are equal.”

Franchise icon John Elway used to get the afternoon off during training camp when former head coach Mike Shanahan decided he wanted to preserve and rest the aging bones of his superstar quarterback. Elway was on another level as a player, however, so Jones is well aware he has to continue to make a strong impression — even if he did finish off the 2021 season with a flourish.

“In hate that ‘strong finish’ stuff,” Jones said. “I played football well in the beginning (of the season). It’s all about getting the numbers or not, which is very important. I think I’m consistent with being disruptive. If you watch film, I’m going to be disruptive every time because I pride myself in that and I’m going to continue to [do] that. Those guys in my room are going to continue to inspire me to do that because of how good they are.”

Jones has always had the motor to succeed, but his motivation levels are only likely to increase as a potential contract extension looms on the horizon. Just how he approaches his preparation relies mostly on that dynamo of an engine ticking inside his chest plate.

The fourth-year defensive lineman also knows that an additional motivational push is close at hand from new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson — should he or anybody else need it.

“They’re speaking about it, but it’s all so deeply embedded into our systems,” Jones said. “We all grew up playing football, so that competitive nature is built into me and built into this team. It’s always good to have friendly reminders from your head coach and ‘Russ.’”

