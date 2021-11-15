In the wake of their 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos woke up Monday morning in 'damage control' mode. In the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss, third-year defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones stunned local media and fans when he pointed to coaching as a reason the Broncos couldn't stop the Eagles.

"I'll call it a combination of us not executing and probably, like, coaching," Jones said. "Pretty much simple."

Fast forward to Monday, and Jones walked back his Freudian shot at Vic Fangio and company via Twitter statement.

This message is for clarification purposes only. I, Dre'Mont Jones, have full autonomy when saying this message. Vic Fangio is a damn good head coach and should be respected as such. OUR seventeen-point-deficit loss against Philly is on ALL OF US. WE ALL have to take accountability in order to become a better team. NO ONE is solely the blame for US not getting the job done yesterday evening against the Eagles. WE will be better, Broncos Country!

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Players calling out coaches is usually the first harbinger of a head coach being on his way out the door. It's rare — even in the modern NFL with the proliferation of social media.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Sunday night that Fangio's post-game speech to the team included a message that said this loss was on the execution and the coaching both, supposing that Jones was just regurgitating what he'd just heard. Perhaps that's true.

But it never felt like that. Jones has always been a player who cuts through the malarkey to spit the truth, even if it's inconvenient. He doesn't suffer fools and has never been known as a spin doctor.

The Broncos are trying to mitigate the damage Jones' comment caused in the court of public opinion, which only intensified the pressure on Fangio and company. The bottom line, however, is that the Broncos suffer from a litany of issues, from coaching to personnel, and fans want to see the team recognize that by making some changes.

The Broncos relinquished 214 rushing yards to the Eagles and got 30 points hung on them at home. If that doesn't speak to the Broncos suffering from coaching problems as much as player execution, I don't know what would.

After seeing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater make an egregious business decision on Darius Slay's 83-yard fumble return, not even trying to attempt a tackle, which ultimately resulted in a Philly defensive touchdown, fans now overwhelmingly want to see a change under center.

Bridgewater did not play well in Week 10, posting another pedestrian outing where he went 22-of-36 for 226 yards and a QB rating of 76.2. He did not push the ball as evidenced by the fact that only two of his passes on Sunday traveled at least 16 'air yards.'

Long known as 'Teddy Two Gloves', Broncos fans are now calling him 'Teddy Two Yards' for his reluctance, or inability (pick one), to push the ball past the sticks. The Broncos need a spark and Drew Lock could give it to them.

With the Broncos entering a bye, the team won't have a better opportunity to make a quarterback change. The optics of Teddy's behavior on that fumble return, combined with the Broncos' hot-and-cold ways suggests the Broncos need to try something else at quarterback.

After another game replete with special-teams snafus, the Broncos could also make some changes to the third phase. Don't expect Fangio to suddenly change his tune, however, and fire coordinator Tom McMahon.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!