SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Drew Lock Climbs Broncos' Record Books With Powerhouse Performance in Carolina

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock needed a big game after being embroiled in the Denver Broncos' Week 12 mask-wearing snafu that led to the club having to face an NFL opponent without a quarterback. Adding to the questions and doubts swirling around Lock was the reality that the Broncos had lost two in a row. 

In Sunday's bout with the Carolina Panthers, Lock answered the bell in a big, bad way, completing nearly 78% of his passes for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as the Broncos won 32-27. He also posted the best single-game passer rating of his career at 149.5, which was the third-best rating in Broncos' history. 

The only two quarterbacks who've posted a better passer rating in a Broncos uniform are Peyton Manning and John Elway. 

Highest Single-Game Passer Rating in Broncos' History

  • Peyton Manning vs. San Francisco (2014): 157.2
  • John Elway vs. Arizona (1995): 156.0
  • Drew Lock at Carolina (2020): 149.5
  • John Elway at Cleveland (1993): 147.5
  • Peyton Manning vs. Philadelphia (2013): 146.0

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Adding to the sweetness of Lock's achievement in Week 14 was the fact that he didn't throw an interception, although he did turn the ball over when he was strip-sacked and fumbled. The lost fumble shouldn't detract from Lock's powerhouse performance on the road in Carolina, however. 

It was just what the doctor ordered for a beleaguered second-year quarterback who'd amassed more than his fair share of critics and detractors. Lock's Week 14 performance was made all the more remarkable by the fact that the Broncos had three new starters on the offensive line with Calvin Anderson playing at left tackle in place of the under-the-weather Garett Bolles, rookie Netane Muti at right guard, and Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle. 

It was Anderson's second NFL start and Muti's debut. 

Lock was only sacked once on the day, though he was beaten up and battered pretty good by a physical Panthers' front seven. The Broncos' quarterback showed true grit, poise, and took a massive leap forward as a decision-maker. 

With five completions of 25-plus yards, including two long touchdown bombs to rookie wideout KJ Hamler, Lock's deep-ball accuracy was on-point and vastly improved. Lock didn't force it and took what the defense gave him.

All the advice, and maybe even lectures at times, of his mentors like Elway, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and QBs Coach Mike Shula seemed to finally hit home in Week 14. Walking that line of being aggressive while also protecting the ball is an art Lock is still trying to master. 

"It sucks, because the ones you end up forcing are in games that you want really, really bad," Lock said post-game in Carolina. "You want to win so badly that you end up doing some things out of character. It's all about being calm and focused in those games. That's when you make the right decisions, and I've been getting preached that quite a bit here these last couple weeks." 

Tip your cap to Lock for overcoming some serious adversity and a growing tidal wave of naysayers to help lead his team to another upset win on the road. With three games left to go, the arrow is pointing up for Lock because even though the Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last week and Lock turned the ball over twice, he actually played a solid game against an elite opponent. 

Excepting the Week 12 Saints atrocity, Lock played very well against Miami the game prior. Maybe, this positive trend is here to stay. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Panthers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsCAR. Missing two starters on the O-line, is this a game the Broncos can win?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Broncos Insider Hints at New QB for Denver in 2021

Denver could have a new starter next season.

Zack Kelberman

by

Philip557

Broncos' GM John Elway Weighs in on Jerry Jeudy's Public Grievances

Jerry Jeudy created a firestorm in Denver this past week with his social media antics.

Chad Jensen

by

Gimmemy8iron

Brock Osweiler Gives Broncos Advice on How Much Time to Give Drew Lock

Brock Osweiler knows a thing or two about the NFL's trial-and-error process for quarterbacks.

Luke Patterson

by

Smythe72

Fangio Answers if Broncos Will Turn to QB Brett Rypien After Chiefs Loss

Vic Fangio was asked if the Broncos were going to give backup QB Brett Rypien a chance to start over Drew Lock in the team's four remaining games.

Chad Jensen

by

1941nash

Vic Fangio Inadvertently Indicts Broncos OC Pat Shurmur with Quote on Passing Game

Fangio doesn't seem pleased about this offensive arrangement.

Zack Kelberman

by

Mikejdc$

Jerry Jeudy Takes Apparent Shot at Drew Lock, Broncos in Since-Deleted Tweets

The rookie WR appears to be fed up with Pat Shurmur's offense.

Zack Kelberman

by

CharlieBeagle

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can the Broncos finally snap their 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Shelby Harris or Jurrell Casey? Answering Which DL Broncos Will Try to Keep in 2021

From Shelby Harris vs. Jurrell Casey, to the Broncos' top draft priorities, to the most intriguing QB options in the 2021 draft, this mailbag covers many crucial topics.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

RT Demar Dotson Says Broncos' Locker Room is 'The Best I've Been in'

Demar Dotson quashed any notion of turmoil in the Broncos' locker room.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer