Drew Lock Climbs Broncos' Record Books With Powerhouse Performance in Carolina

Drew Lock needed a big game after being embroiled in the Denver Broncos' Week 12 mask-wearing snafu that led to the club having to face an NFL opponent without a quarterback. Adding to the questions and doubts swirling around Lock was the reality that the Broncos had lost two in a row.

In Sunday's bout with the Carolina Panthers, Lock answered the bell in a big, bad way, completing nearly 78% of his passes for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as the Broncos won 32-27. He also posted the best single-game passer rating of his career at 149.5, which was the third-best rating in Broncos' history.

The only two quarterbacks who've posted a better passer rating in a Broncos uniform are Peyton Manning and John Elway.

Highest Single-Game Passer Rating in Broncos' History

Peyton Manning vs. San Francisco (2014): 157.2

John Elway vs. Arizona (1995): 156.0

Drew Lock at Carolina (2020): 149.5

John Elway at Cleveland (1993): 147.5

Peyton Manning vs. Philadelphia (2013): 146.0

Adding to the sweetness of Lock's achievement in Week 14 was the fact that he didn't throw an interception, although he did turn the ball over when he was strip-sacked and fumbled. The lost fumble shouldn't detract from Lock's powerhouse performance on the road in Carolina, however.

It was just what the doctor ordered for a beleaguered second-year quarterback who'd amassed more than his fair share of critics and detractors. Lock's Week 14 performance was made all the more remarkable by the fact that the Broncos had three new starters on the offensive line with Calvin Anderson playing at left tackle in place of the under-the-weather Garett Bolles, rookie Netane Muti at right guard, and Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle.

It was Anderson's second NFL start and Muti's debut.

Lock was only sacked once on the day, though he was beaten up and battered pretty good by a physical Panthers' front seven. The Broncos' quarterback showed true grit, poise, and took a massive leap forward as a decision-maker.

With five completions of 25-plus yards, including two long touchdown bombs to rookie wideout KJ Hamler, Lock's deep-ball accuracy was on-point and vastly improved. Lock didn't force it and took what the defense gave him.

All the advice, and maybe even lectures at times, of his mentors like Elway, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and QBs Coach Mike Shula seemed to finally hit home in Week 14. Walking that line of being aggressive while also protecting the ball is an art Lock is still trying to master.

"It sucks, because the ones you end up forcing are in games that you want really, really bad," Lock said post-game in Carolina. "You want to win so badly that you end up doing some things out of character. It's all about being calm and focused in those games. That's when you make the right decisions, and I've been getting preached that quite a bit here these last couple weeks."

Tip your cap to Lock for overcoming some serious adversity and a growing tidal wave of naysayers to help lead his team to another upset win on the road. With three games left to go, the arrow is pointing up for Lock because even though the Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last week and Lock turned the ball over twice, he actually played a solid game against an elite opponent.



Excepting the Week 12 Saints atrocity, Lock played very well against Miami the game prior. Maybe, this positive trend is here to stay.

