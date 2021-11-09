Broncos Move QB Drew Lock to COVID List, Activate DB Duke Dawson from PUP

Making a pair of roster moves following Sunday's upset victory at Dallas, the Denver placed quarterback Drew Lock on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated defensive back Duke Dawson from the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced Monday.

Lock, who is vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus prior to the Week 9 game and was consequently deactivated, thrusting Brett Rypien — the only other QB on the roster — into backup duties behind Teddy Bridgewater and striking deja-vu-inspired fear into head coach Vic Fangio.

"We had a scare in the morning," Fangio said after the 30-16 win over the Cowboys. "Thought it might’ve been Kendall Hinton, the sequel."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fangio is referencing last year's disastrous affair against the New Orleans Saints when Denver's entire QB room was deemed ineligible to play for violating the NFL's COVID policies. The emergency development forced wide receiver Kendall Hinton, a college QB at Wake Forest, under center. Hinton completed one-of-nine attempts for 13 yards in that contest, from which his wristband is now displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I was pretty much [thinking] the same thing [as Fangio]. Hopefully this thing goes in our favor. I didn’t really get cleared until five minutes before I came out to warm up," Bridgewater revealed amid his post-game press conference. "So I just had to sit around, really go through my same routine, just be on standby. It was great being a part of this victory today. Just want to move forward.”

Fortunately for the Broncos, Lock's positive test did not afflict Bridgewater, who threw for 249 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions while completing nearly 68% of his attempts.

Acquired in 2019, Dawson is 11 months removed from tearing his ACL. The 26-year-old, capable of manning safety or cornerback, will provide depth in the secondary and on special teams once he returns to the field.

Dawson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next March.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!