Broncos Name Starting QB for Preseason Opener at Minnesota

Broncos QB Drew Lock to Start Preseason Opener at Minnesota

Teddy Bridgewater will get the nod next week, per HC Vic Fangio.
Drew Lock will begin the preseason as QB1.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio announced Lock will start at quarterback for Saturday's exhibition opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Fangio clarified the team's incumbent signal-caller will split game reps with veteran competitor Teddy Bridgewater, who's expected to draw the start next week at Seattle.

"Drew will start it off and then Teddy will come in. And then we'll flip it the next week," Fangio told reporters Tuesday.

How exactly the reps will be divvied, however, remains unclear.

"You have a hope, but what happens in these preseason games sometimes, you go out there and get a couple of three-and-outs, and the other team is driving it on you," Fangio explained. "So you can't go by quarters and series and stuff. You got to try and go by plays as best you can, because it can get skewed — one way or the other. We'll keep a running tab during the game."

As of Sunday, through 10 full training camp practices, there had been no separation in the QB competition between Lock and Bridgewater, Fangio confirmed.

"The same," were his exact words.

The Broncos are expected to crown a full-time starter for the 2021 season following their final preseason matchup on Aug. 28 against the Los Angeles Rams.

