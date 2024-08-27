Report: Broncos Leave Sanders, Turner-Yell on PUP List to Open Season
Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the 2024 regular season, it was reported Monday.
Both players, added to the list at the onset of training camp, will be ineligible to return until Denver's Week 5 home contest against the Las Vegas Raiders — though they're "likely looking at a longer timeline than that," per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.
A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos as a rookie, compiling 13 solo tackles and a fumble recovery across 555 total snaps (297 on special teams) while shuttling between the EDGE and off-ball positions.
He suffered an Achilles tendon injury during April's early portion of the offseason workout program but is expected back at some point later this year.
"Fortunately, it was an early enough timeline we’ll bring him back," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters in May. "I don’t want to say October, but the good news is the surgery was done, it was clean. There wasn’t anything complex about the injury, and it was just something unusual.”
Turner-Yell tore his ACL last December in Denver's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was sent to injured reserve for the following week's season finale. The third-year pro will compete for a reserve role in the secondary while likely pulling double duty on special teams upon being cleared for action.
Neither Sanders nor Turner-Yell will count against the initial Broncos 53-man roster, which is being finalized ahead of Tuesday's 2 p.m. MT deadline.
