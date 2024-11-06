Broncos OLB Drew Sanders Nearing Return from PUP List
Potentially nearing his 2024 debut, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Drew Sanders participated in practice for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles tendon in April, moving around "well" inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
The Broncos will have 21 days to activate Sanders to the 53-man roster or leave him on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the remainder of the season.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos as a rookie, compiling 13 solo tackles and a fumble recovery across 555 total snaps (297 on special teams) while shuttling between the EDGE and off-ball positions.
The 6-foot-5, 233-pound defender suffered an Achilles injury during the early portion of the offseason workout program. The team had expected him to return later in the year.
"Fortunately, it was an early enough timeline we’ll bring him back," head coach Sean Payton told reporters in May. "I don’t want to say October, but the good news is the surgery was done, it was clean. There wasn’t anything complex about the injury, and it was just something unusual.”
The likely re-addition of Sanders to the active roster was part of the calculus that led Denver to trading former starting OLB Baron Browning, who was sent to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round selection.
Sanders would presumably ease back in as a reserve rusher behind Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, rotating with Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!