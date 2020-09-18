Ed Donatell Knows There's No Way to Shield Broncos' Rookie Cornerbacks from Big Ben

After losing the season-opener against the Tennessee Titans at home, the Denver Broncos don’t have any time to feel sorry for themselves. In a shortened week for both teams, the Broncos will travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

In the past and present, the Steelers have featured snot-rattling linebackers and a road-grading offensive line. But Pittsburgh's biggest weapon headed into Sunday’s game is two-time Super Bowl champion QB Ben Roethlisberger.

‘Big Ben’ made his triumphant return at the ripe age of 38 years old last Monday against the Giants. It was his 219th career start, and the six-time Pro Bowler proved he still belongs in the upper echelon of passers in the NFL. Roethlisberger completed 21-of-32 passes for 229 yards and threw three touchdowns.

He demonstrated accuracy in short and intermediate routs while efficiently going through his progressions. While the 6-foot-5, 240-pound QB isn’t as limber as he once was, his football acumen is as sharp as ever. As a savvy veteran, Big Ben is an expert when it comes to identifying a defense’s weaknesses and exploiting them.

If the Broncos plan on limiting Roethlisberger’s exploits, they’re going to have to do so with a depleted and green defensive backfield. No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye was placed on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated shoulder against the Titans.

That leaves Bryce Callahan as the veteran in the cornerback room, who played well in his Denver debut logging eight tackles (six solo) in Week 1. While I prefer Callahan as a slot corner instead of a boundary corner, the Broncos will likely designate him outside because of their youth in the room.

Rookies Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey will get their NFL trial-by-fire as they remain in the lineup for the second game of the year. On Thursday, Broncos' defensive coordinator Ed Donatell liked what he saw from the two rookie corners in their NFL debut.

“I thought pretty well," Donatell said on Thursday. "That’s pretty tough to do to enter in a pro football game and play and play in rhythm with our team. They didn’t set us back at all.”

Ojemudia, who was drafted in the third round of the draft, had an impressive start to his NFL career. Against the Titans, he produced two tackles, and broke up a pass, while sticking to his defensive assignments. He also recorded an interception that was called back on a defensive penalty against teammate and linebacker Alexander Johnson.

But it was the performance from the undrafted Bassey that has Broncos Country buzzing. After making the Broncos' final roster out of camp and taking first-team reps towards the end of the summer, Bassey proved he belonged on an NFL field. On Monday night, Bassey amassed five tackles and one tackle for a loss.

But Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill and Roethlisberger present a dramatically different set of challenges for the Broncos' defense. As a savvy 17th-year vet, Roethlisberger will surely target the rookies in coverage and single them out.

“Ben’s really tough. There’s no question,” Donatell said. “They have a great group of weapons at receiver, too. We’re just going to have to play well. They’ve got so many good guys. There’s no question you have to earn your stripes against stud quarterbacks. Ben is one of them. We’re going to have to make some plays. There’s no way around it.”

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Ben’s favorite target is undoubtedly JuJu Smith-Schuster. Against the Giants, the Pro Bowl wideout recorded six receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns. However, the second-year Diontae Johnson also caught six receptions for 57 yards and was targeted by Roethlisberger 10 times.

Then there’s the rookie Chase Claypool, who’s showing he deserves to play more than the 14-of-57 offensive snaps he received Week 1. While he only had two receptions for 39 yards, the former Notre Dame star had an extraordinary sideline catch on primetime Monday Night Football.

Simply put, the Broncos cornerbacks need to embrace the philosophy of baptism by fire. It seems to be an unrealistic expectation for a third-round and undrafted rookie to shut down the Steelers receivers in their second NFL game.

But the only way that players can improve their craft is by playing NFL games. There’s not a shred of doubt that Callahan will be asked to be step up his second game as a Bronco too. But the Denver corners are not alone.

Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio’s defensive philosophy relies heavily on the defensive line and safeties — two groups that the Denver should feel confident about headed into Sunday. While D-linemen Jurrell Casey and Shelby Harris were productive against Tennessee, they’ll have to force the interior pass rush.

Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons’ presence in the secondary can allow for in-game adjustments and communication. It’s critical for Ojemudia and Bassey to continue learning and working in unfamiliar environments. Each corner was specifically highlighted not only for their playmaking ability on the field but their character and development as well.

“Again, in a COVID year to have our draft (personnel) team go out and get two guys that are very mature and guys that can process that’s just so helpful for us,” Donatell said. “That’s the biggest thing. Then we get them there and they’re really into it and digging it. That’s really what happens. It’s hard to bring players along early, but when they’re already good, they listen and they work hard it makes it easier.”

The fact of the matter is, every player at every position gets beaten and makes mistakes in their NFL careers. The difference between the successful players and those that wash out of the league comes down to effort, coaching, and embracing the opportunity.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.