SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Emmanuel Sanders Picked Jerry Jeudy's Brain on Route-Running During Offseason Rendezvous

Chad Jensen

Emmanuel Sanders keeps a home in the Mile High City and when he saw last month that Denver Broncos' rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy was close by, he hit up the first-round pick and quickly coordinated a workout session. 

As a 11th-year veteran, one might assume that it the student/teacher authority posture leaned Sanders' way, and in some sense, I'm sure that it did. But there was a reason Sanders reached out to Jeudy — and not the other way around. 

Now with the New Orleans Saints, Sanders wanted to pick Jeudy's brain about route-running and see how the prolific rookie wideout approached his game. Jeudy, naturally, took the opportunity to ask of Sanders whatever questions he had, but it seemed the flow of knowledge was going from the rookie and toward the vet. 

For a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, the implications of that are stunning. Through nine training camp practices, Jeudy appears to be the genuine article and that's something Sanders recognized long before the rookie's cleats hit the grass at UC Health Training Center. 

Following Monday's practice, Jeudy revealed how he and Sanders came to workout that day in a Denver-area park and what went down. 

“He just [messaged me] and said he wanted to come workout with me," Jeudy said following practice. "He sent me his location and I went over there and worked out. He was picking little details of my game and seeing how I run routes and things like that. I was learning a little bit from him as well. It was more of a, ‘What are you doing? Let’s go workout,’ type of thing really.”

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

From the sounds of it, what advice Jeudy sought from Sanders had more to do with getting a feel for the lay of the land in Denver and tips on acclimating to life as a Bronco. 

“He said it’s really a nice city," Jeudy said. "Really laid back, but also, playing for Denver is big. You have to compete and work hard each and every day.”

It's unsurprising that Sanders would want a meeting of the minds with Jeudy, especially in light of the compliments the rookie has earned from Broncos' veterans at camp. A.J. Bouye, Kareem Jackson, and others, have profusely complimented Jeudy by saying that going against him has made them better defensive backs. Bouye is in Year 8, while Jackson, like Sanders, is in Year 11. 

The fact that he's helping tenured vets and earning their respect is humbling for Jeudy to contemplate. Throwing in accomplished NFL wideouts who have sought him out for tips and advice on his proficiency as a route runner only adds to the gravity. 

“It means a lot. It’s saying that I’m doing something right," Jeudy said. "Having a veteran that’s been in the league four, five six, eight, 10 years asking me how I do certain things is really exciting because I’m trying to be in the same spot they’re in and they’re asking me tips from my game. It’s exciting and I’m very humbled.”

Sanders told Jeudy, as can be seen in the hype video above, that big things are on the horizon for the rookie and the Broncos' offense with Drew Lock entering Year 2. 

"I'm looking forward to seeing ya'll boys play," Sanders said to Jeudy. "In his [Drew Lock's] second year, if he do what he did last year, it's gonna be special." 

It's early but all indications point toward Jeudy being the real deal. Throw out the traditional rookie learning curve and the fact that Courtland Sutton is already established as a top-10 wideout in the league. 

My bet is that Jeudy will break with convention and produce at a very high level for the Broncos even as a rookie. If you're looking for over/under bets, when it comes to the oddsmakers' predictions for Jeudy, I'd take the over. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peyton Manning Sets Inconvenient Expectations for Drew Lock & Broncos' New Offense

Peyton Manning was on hand at Friday's training camp practice and dropped some pearls of wisdom on the subject of one Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

alexhammond1974

Broncos Camp, Week 1: Rookie Class Report Card

With the first week of training camp officially in the books, it's time to update the fans on how the Broncos' rookie class is shaping up.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

Justin Strnad's Wrist Injury Requires Surgery, Done for Year

Just when fans started to get excited about Justin Strnad, the injury bug struck and ended his season.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Broncos Switch Justin Hollins' Position in Wake of Injury Bug

Justin Strnad was lost for the season with a wrist injury and Todd Davis is out for the foreseeable future with a calf. This put the coaches in a tough situation at off-ball linebacker.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Tom McMahon Addresses Leader in the Clubhouse for Broncos' Punt Returner Duties

The Broncos had Jerry Jeudy fielding punts on Sunday. Does that mean the rookie is vying for the punt returner job? Tom McMahon addressed the issue.

BobMorris

by

broncofan55555

OC Pat Shurmur Provides Encouraging Progress Report on Drew Lock as Broncos Cram New Offensive Installs

Who better than the offensive coordinator to provide fans with a progress report on Drew Lock in training camp? The Broncos are scrambling to cram Pat Shurmur's new offense in before the regular-season opener.

KeithCummings

Analyzing the Pros & Cons from Drew Lock's Five-Game Audition: Week 14

Drew Lock won his first career road start but it wasn't all pretty. Join us in a breakdown of the film that shows some excellent QB play but also where Lock has room for improvement.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Predicting What the Future Holds for Justin Simmons & the Broncos

After failing to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, Justin Simmons and will play 2020 on the franchise tag, which puts his future with the Broncos in doubt.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Two Broncos Rookies Injured in Sunday's Practice, One Will Miss Time

The injury bug jumped up and bit the Broncos in what was the ninth practice of training camp.

Chad Jensen

by

Ro_Go

Ranking the AFC West: Edge Rushers | Return of Miller & Chubb?

When it comes to the players who patrol the edge and rush the quarterback, which AFC West team earns the top billing? Coming off the disappointment that was the 2019 season, where do Von Miller and Bradley Chubb rank?

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson