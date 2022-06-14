Broncos Reveal Concerning Injury to Tight End

Skip to main content

Broncos TE Eric Tomlinson Sits Out Minicamp Due to 'Lower Extremity' Issue

'Just precautionary,' per HC Nathaniel Hackett.

In what head coach Nathaniel Hackett termed "a precautionary thing," Denver Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson was held out of this week's mandatory minicamp.

Without delving into specifics, Hackett revealed Tomlinson is dealing with a "lower extremity" injury that will sideline the blocking specialist until training camp — but unlikely beyond.

"We have a couple of guys we want to make sure we are taking care of and that they’re ready for when we get back," Hackett said Monday.

Ambiguity aside, Tomlinson was spotted at practice in a walking boot, so one can assume he suffered a foot or ankle ailment, the extent of which remains unclear. It doesn't appear serious based on Hackett's machinations.

A literal journeyman and former undrafted free agent, Tomlinson signed a one-year contract with the Broncos in March, joining his ninth team in seven NFL seasons. He's totaled 18 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown across that span.

Tomlinson, as mentioned, is an especially skilled blocker, however. In 2021, the UTEP product earned Pro Football Focus' second-highest run-blocking grade (77.3) among 70 qualifying TEs, helping pave the way for the Ravens' third-ranked ground game.

At the time of his signing, following Noah Fant's departure to Seattle, Tomlinson was being talked about as the direct backup to Denver's new presumed starter, Albert Okwuegbunam.

“[Okwuegbunam's] going to be one of those move tight ends. He’s going to be more of a receiver right now. We want to train him in blocking so he can be right there next to Tomlinson," Hackett said on March 28.

That changed roughly a month later when the Broncos spent a third-round draft pick on ex-UCLA standout Greg Dulcich and re-signed fellow vet Eric Saubert, another blocking expert.

There's reason to assume Tomlinson, Saubert, and Andrew Beck are competing for two spots on the team's 53-man roster, a competition that should kick into full gear this summer, health-willing.

