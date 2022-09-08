ESPN Unveils Curious Projection for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Suffice it to say, the national perspective on Russell Wilson varies wildly. While some outlets consider Wilson a bonafide 2022 NFL MVP candidate, others are shortchanging the newly-minted Denver Broncos quarterback.

Falling into the latter bucket is ESPN and its resident stat projections czar, Mike Clay, who recently predicted that Wilson will throw for 4,089 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during his first season in the Mile High City.

Such output would represent the most passing yards and scores by a Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning in 2014. And that's probably enough to get the team into the playoffs, where it hasn't been since Manning's 2015 swan song.

But Wilson can — nay, should — do better.

Consider: Across 10 seasons, he's topped 30-plus air scores five times and thrice eclipsed 4,100 passing yards. In 2020, his last full campaign, Wilson set personal-bests with 384 completions and 40 TDs while logging 4,212 yards, the second-highest total of his career.

Steelmen of Clay's estimate will point to Wilson's injury-marred 2021 season in which he missed three starts and totaled "just" 3,113 yards and 25 TDs. However, he ended the year with an 11:2 TD-INT ratio and a cumulative 103.7 passer rating across five games, looking more like Prime Russ than Washed Wilson.

Now, the former Super Bowl champ — fresh off a $245 million extension — is surrounded by an upgraded supporting cast, acquiesced by a front office that hand-selected his groceries and a coaching staff whose ethos is to let him cook.

Point being, discount Wilson at your own risk.

"He's always looking for the big play. He's always looking to score touchdowns," Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said Tuesday. "It's exciting."

