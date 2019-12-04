Mile High
Examining Broncos' Top Roster Needs for 2020

Erick Trickel

This is a Denver Broncos team that doesn’t have a roster loaded with talent, especially at key positions. That doesn’t mean the Broncos are completely untalented, and they have a pretty solid young core on offense and defense.

WR Courtland Sutton is developing into a great piece on offense and paired with TE Noah Fant and RB Phillip Lindsay make for a solid core. LB Bradley Chubb, LB Alexander Johnson, S Justin Simmons (provided he is retained), and the emerging Dre’Mont Jones on the defensive line make up the young core on defense. 

Those are great pieces, but they need more talent around them. Denver is simply lacking talent and that is a problem the front office has to fix. The Broncos have the money to go after some free agents and are projected to have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft when factoring in the compensatory picks.

The Broncos are in a good position to turn things around, but they have to fill these holes they have on the roster. If Drew Lock can improve on his first game and continue to show promise, that takes care of the big quarterback need away for the Broncos.

After that, Denver needs help at:

  1. Running back because Royce Freeman has been lackluster.
  2. Wide receiver because all it is right now is Sutton.
  3. Tight end that can block and be complimentary to Fant.
  4. Offensive line shored up because there is one quality starter in the unit right now.
  5. Interior defensive line, a  true disruptor.
  6. Coverage linebacker.
  7. Cornerback help and lots of it.

So basically, the Broncos need everything but safety, if they keep Simmons, edge rusher, and quarterback — if Lock continues to improve.

GM John Elway has to nail the draft and free agency if the Broncos can even hope for a quick turnaround. That means not throwing big money at veterans with major injury history. 

That means not reaching for toolsy prospects, because the Broncos need so many positions they can really go 'best player available' in the draft. This is going to be a pivotal offseason for the future of the Broncos and perhaps even Elway himself as a football executive. 

For the full story on the Broncos' top-5 roster needs, check out the video above. 

Comments (5)
No. 1-3
WORLDWIDEWACO
WORLDWIDEWACO

I TOTALLY DISAGREE... a ton of what looks like lack of talent is our OCoord not giving our guys enough chances & not setting them up to succeed... football is NOT about a 70 yard rec for TD... it's about getting a 1st down on 3 & 1 running the ball even when the other team KNOWS you are running the ball. FOR ME there are TWO things we absolutely have to fix this offseason:

  1. WE MUST USE OUR 1st PICK O.A. for a TRUE #1 SHUTDOWN CRNR... all due respect to the guys we have including Callahan but in the NFL today you NEED TO HAVE A TALL FAST ATHLETIC SMART OUTSIDE CRNR... who can shut down #1... the smart shorter guys we have can eliminate #2- 4... but you absolutely have to have a guy who can outleap/ leap as high as top NFL Rec to make ball at least 50-50 proposition
  2. WE MUST FINALLY ACCEPT THE FACT THAT IF YOU WANT A TALENTED OLine you have to use high draft picks to do so...

I want to see us get a #1 LOCKDOWN CRNR and at least 1 tackle & 1 RG in our first 4 picks! After that I would like to see us get a slot receiver who has EXCELLENT HANDS... Lock has to be getting rid of the ball fast to succeed & that is good training for his development anyway... so PUT THAT TOOL IN HIS TOOLBOX IMMEDIATELY by getting another Wes Welker type dude... GREAT HANDS A MUST... set Lock up to succeed... I don't blame Freeman I blame SCAMGrrrrrr..... JELLO so I don't think our team sux as much as everyone else does. I agree Drey-J was a great get & that we need to think about the future- so yes another DLine Guy who will put interior pressure on QB setting Von & Chubb up for success & helping our LB's in rush def I also think we have to think LONG TERM when it comes to our ST players... we really need to upgrade the guys who can spring Spence for TD's & stop good ST run backs... the Outlaw looks like a guy who might be good for ST & depth at LB Joe Jones is good... but we really need to get a lot more from ST... Wadman is woefully inconsistent sometimes excellent & then others it's like who did they send out to kick in his place awful... so maybe competition for him again?!!? Other than that the NUMBER 1 PRIORITY this off season has to be firing SCAMGrrrrrr....JELLO and getting a true NFL OCoord who will work with Munchak to ensure we can RUN THE DAMN BALL to end a half/game without allowing the other team to beat us in last seconds 5 times & nearly 6 times this year... a 16 game schedule is too few to be giving games away by terrible game managing & play calling... so get on that phone & find an OCoord with experience & a large body of work who can get that job done... THE BEST THING YOU CAN DO FOR LOCK IS SET HIM UP TO SUCCEED- a solid OLine a great rush game & a steller DEF will allow him to develop AND win games giving him confidence & experience without losing & getting injured!

Bronco4life
Bronco4life

Oc isn’t the problem lack of talent is 5 ocs in five yrs common issue no talent. So it was the the o.c fault the last 5 yrs for the last 5 yrs scoring under 20 points a game

ghmartin5683
ghmartin5683

I think they need to go through free agency to get a tackle like a Trent Williams or someone who has that Pro Bowl caliber potential. Garrett Bolles is a bust. They also should draft a cornerback. Chris Harris looks like he's losing a step getting burned the last 3 games.

