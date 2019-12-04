Examining Broncos' Top Roster Needs for 2020

This is a Denver Broncos team that doesn’t have a roster loaded with talent, especially at key positions. That doesn’t mean the Broncos are completely untalented, and they have a pretty solid young core on offense and defense.

WR Courtland Sutton is developing into a great piece on offense and paired with TE Noah Fant and RB Phillip Lindsay make for a solid core. LB Bradley Chubb, LB Alexander Johnson, S Justin Simmons (provided he is retained), and the emerging Dre’Mont Jones on the defensive line make up the young core on defense.

Those are great pieces, but they need more talent around them. Denver is simply lacking talent and that is a problem the front office has to fix. The Broncos have the money to go after some free agents and are projected to have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft when factoring in the compensatory picks.

The Broncos are in a good position to turn things around, but they have to fill these holes they have on the roster. If Drew Lock can improve on his first game and continue to show promise, that takes care of the big quarterback need away for the Broncos.

After that, Denver needs help at:

Running back because Royce Freeman has been lackluster. Wide receiver because all it is right now is Sutton. Tight end that can block and be complimentary to Fant. Offensive line shored up because there is one quality starter in the unit right now. Interior defensive line, a true disruptor. Coverage linebacker. Cornerback help and lots of it.

So basically, the Broncos need everything but safety, if they keep Simmons, edge rusher, and quarterback — if Lock continues to improve.

GM John Elway has to nail the draft and free agency if the Broncos can even hope for a quick turnaround. That means not throwing big money at veterans with major injury history.

That means not reaching for toolsy prospects, because the Broncos need so many positions they can really go 'best player available' in the draft. This is going to be a pivotal offseason for the future of the Broncos and perhaps even Elway himself as a football executive.

