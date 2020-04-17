Examining how Realistic a Broncos Reunion Would be for Demaryius Thomas

When Demaryius Thomas spoke to Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye on 104.3 The FAN earlier this week, the 11th-year veteran reignited flames in the fanbase, making it clear publicly he'd like to return to play for the Denver Broncos.

“It would be great. I would finish there if I came back. I wouldn’t go nowhere else,” Thomas told Stokley and Zach.

Such optimistic words have reignited all the passion and love Broncos Country has long held for the five-time Pro Bowler. Memories of Thomas' tremendous tenure in Orange and Blue came flooding back.

However, it's possible Thomas' contributions to Broncos canon would be best left in the past. By the time GM John Elway had traded Thomas amid the 2018 season, his most productive days were already in the rearview mirror.

Revisionist history often restores the faded polish to our most treasured sporting favorites. It’s all too easy to rewind and revel in the highlights and iconic moments that made you originally root for the guy in the first place.

Fans will have to put such sentimentality to the side if Thomas' final days in Denver are to be put into proper context. The truth is, he was fading as a dominant NFL receiver and Courtland Sutton waited in the wings.

On social media, fans had begun to question Thomas' perceived lack of effort and overall commitment and when Elway found a willing trade partner, he pulled the trigger. The rest is history.

If any reunion were to take place, Thomas' health would have to be unquestioned. The year and a half he spent outside of Denver was marred consistently by the injury bug.

In his conversation with Stokley and Zach, Thomas filled fans in on the ups and downs he's endured since leaving Denver, even mentioning the highly-publicized car accident he was involved in while still a member of the Broncos.

“I don’t tell people this because I never like to have excuses and all this, but that year ever since I left Denver, I’ve been hurt, I had that accident,” Thomas explained. “This past season I wasn’t able to play like I wanted to because I got hurt…. With my Achilles and then I popped my hamstring. I just haven’t been the DT I was when I was in Denver. But I’m getting back to myself. I’m at the weight that I want to be at, I’m feeling good.”

While it’s great to hear that Thomas is getting back to his old self, the reality around Dove Valley is that the Broncos are fully committed to building a WRs room around the youthful talent of Sutton, with some potential new arrivals on the horizon.

A fully fit Thomas might still have some tread left on his tires and reaching the career milestone of 10,000 receiving yards is attainable. But reaching that goal will most likely come with another team, if it comes at all.

“I’m just waiting on a phone call to be honest. I just want to play,” Thomas told Stokley. “I got like 250 yards (237 actually) to reach 10,000 yards as a receiver. I got (get that), Stoke. I still got the urge. I still got the urge to teach younger players the game and I love do that because I learned the game from you [Stokley], I learned from other guys. That’s how you really last in this league, and I still want to do that.”

Next week, the NFL Draft will likely extinguish the dying embers of any potential Broncos reunion for Thomas. Fear not, though, as his leadership and professionalism could be needed and utilized elsewhere soon enough.

