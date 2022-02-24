The Broncos are essentially all-in on landing a star veteran quarterback, but what is the fallback plan?

Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson are the top-two targets for the Denver Broncos this offseason. The interest in the two veteran quarterbacks has been the worst-kept secret in the NFL, though team officials haven't been able to speak on it directly due to tampering rules.

However, what are the Broncos planning to do at quarterback if they fail to land a Rodgers or Wilson, which seems increasingly likely based on the latest news and rumors?

Drew Lock seems to have a good chance if you listen to the Broncos' coach-speak but that doesn't appear to be the team's sincere plan. Based on rumblings coming from the organization, there is a good possibility Lock won't even be on the roster by the time training camp comes around.

But, of course, there are many variables in play, and if things don't work out, Denver's plan D is likely just rolling with Lock.

What about Plans B and C, though?

Well, Plan B and Plan C are pretty much the same. They both involve landing a veteran free-agent quarterback, but of different tiers, and drafting a quarterback to compete for the starting job with the said veteran.

The difference is the caliber of the veteran the Broncos would sign and where the team goes for a quarterback in the draft.

Plan B is higher-tier quarterback in free agency while looking at a quarterback in the third round or later. Kaleb Eleby out of Western Michigan could fit that bill as he has the skill-set to run Nathaniel Hackett's offense at its core. As for the free-agent quarterback, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, or maybe even Mitchell Trubisky would be the options.

All three of those veterans are failed former first-round quarterbacks that Denver would be giving a second chance. Winston was showing improvements as a player in New Orleans before he got hurt, and Mariota is viewed highly in NFL circles for his purported progress, too. As for Trubisky, many teams are intrigued by him after spending the year with the Buffalo Bills, who developed Josh Allen.

As for Plan C, think the opposite of Plan B with a lower-tiered veteran quarterback with a higher drafted quarterback. Veteran options would include the likes of Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett, or even Geno Smith — bridge quarterbacks to hopefully backup the rookie quarterback Denver drafts in the second round.

Those second-round quarterback options are North Carolina's Sam Howell, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, or even Nevada's Carson Strong. Howell and Ridder are the more likely options as they have better mobility for Hackett's offense, while Strong has the arm, but concerns about his mobility and knee could rule him out.

There is no first-round quarterback because it doesn't sound like the Broncos are headed down that path unless they trade way back from pick No. 9 or jump back into the late first for Howell, Ridder, or Strong so as to get the fifth-year option.

Whatever ends up happening, if the Broncos don't land one of the star veteran quarterbacks, hopefully, the team brass is prepared to jump into the 2023 QB class and do whatever it takes to find that franchise quarterback.

The Broncos can't afford to sit by and pass on talented quarterback options while they continue to turn in losing seasons.

