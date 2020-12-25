The Denver Broncos have made a few fateful decisions with regard to the offensive line over the last calendar year. First, the team opted to let starting center Connor McGovern depart to New York in free agency, which was a curious decision considering that he was a 2016 draft pick and had really provided positional value as a starter at right guard as well.

The Broncos chose to splurge on the O-line, it just didn't go to the homegrown McGovern, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets which included $18 million guaranteed. The Broncos dwarfed that contract by giving ex-Lion Graham Glasgow a four-year, $44M deal instead.

Most fans shrugged and took an optimistic outlook that maybe Glasgow could repeat the success of Louis Vasquez, whom the Broncos signed as a free agent in 2012. Vasquez went on to be a first-team All-Pro and helped deliver Super Bowl 50.

Still somewhat gunshy from the Ja'Wuan James deal in 2019, Broncos fans were hopeful that this year's prized free-agent signing on the O-line would pay better dividends out of the gate. GM John Elway wasn't done tinkering on the O-line, however, spending a third- and sixth-round pick on two interior players — Lloyd Cushenberry and Netane Muti, respectively.

Cushenberry has started every game this year at center and has been up-and-down (mostly down) while Muti marinated on the bench and got fully healthy. Muti was viewed as a late Day 1/early Day 2 prospect in the 2020 draft but his concerning medical jacket saw him tumble to the final day of the draft.

It played right into the Broncos' hands, however, as Elway did not look that gift-horse in the mouth. Confident in the belief that O-line Coach Mike Munchak could get the most out of Muti (health-willing), and Cushenberry, the Broncos jumped at the chance to bring in two interior players.

While it might be too early to say that the two picks have paid dividends, Cushenberry has received the baptism by fire and will surely grow from his live-bullet experience while Muti impressed the heck out of the Broncos, and a lot of other people, with his NFL debut in Carolina in Week 14.

Muti was good enough that fans, and media, immediately wondered whether Glasgow's future and place with the team might be impacted. Glasgow has missed a few games this season but returned to the starting lineup last week vs. Buffalo.

With the Broncos bounced from playoff contention, the remaining two games have devolved to an evaluation process for the young players on the roster. With that in mind, and considering that the fifth-year Glasgow has been banged up and could perhaps use the rest, head coach Vic Fangio was asked on Thursday if fans might get another look at Muti in the 2020 season.

“He'll play if we need him to play," Fangio said. "We'll see how Graham's doing in there, but we obviously have confidence in him [Muti]."

Fangio quickly turned the page to the offseason on the topic of Muti, focusing on what strides the former Fresno State star might make with a full NFL calendar under his belt to get fully healthy and learn at the feet of Munchak and assistant O-line Coach Chris Kuper. Translation: Barring an injury to Glasgow, the Broncos aren't about to pull their $11M right guard out of the starting lineup.

"I think the offseason for him [Muti] is just going to be important to get his body in the best shape that he can," Fangio said. "It'll be the first offseason for him, last year he was rehabbing the whole time. So, it will be great for him to try and improve his body and improve his football awareness through meeting with Mike [Munchak] and 'Kupe' in the offseason so when he comes back to camp next season he's an improved player both physically and mentally.”

The Broncos have some exciting, young pieces on the O-line, which bodes well for quarterback Drew Lock, whose outlook for Year 3, if anointed by the front office, would be much brighter behind this wall of protection. The Broncos solved one piece of the O-line puzzle long-term by extending left tackle Garett Bolles on a four-year deal.

Assuming James returns to the game of football in 2021, the Broncos ostensibly have their book-end tackles set and a lot of money invested there consequently. Inside, there's left guard Dalton Risner, a 2019 second-round pick, Cushenberry at center, and Muti as the swing guard behind Glasgow.

Barring a trade, Glasgow is going to be here through 2021 at the earliest, so unless the Broncos were of a mind to kick him inside to center, which would come at the cost of sitting Cushenberry and forsaking in many ways the on-the-job training he's gleaned as a rookie, Muti's outlook for next year is as the swing. But Muti is a very promising swing guard to have.

Keep in mind, despite Glasgow being less-than-impressive in his first year as a Bronco, he's a much better pass blocker than Muti right now. The flip-side to that coin, though, is that Muti is a much more physical, athletic, and powerful run blocker — plus, he plays with great intensity and infectious enthusiasm, making him a 'favorite' of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

At some point, maybe the Broncos will prioritize which element matters most and act accordingly but on the off-chance that Muti significantly improves his pass protection in the offseason, it might be hard for the team brass to keep him off the field, which could come at the expense of Glasgow, or Cushenberry, depending on how the team opted to shuffle the starting five.

