Fangio Believes Best is Yet to Come From Broncos' RT Demar Dotson

Broncos Country pounded the table for more than a month in hopes that Demar Dotson would be given a chance to start over Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle. The Denver Broncos, however, stubbornly kept Wilkinson in as the starter, who was himself playing once again in relief of the absent Ja'Wuan James.

James opted out of the 2020 season, so the Broncos rolled with Wilkinson while hedging their bet by signing Dotson on the doorstep of training camp. A 12th-year veteran, Dotson played his entire career in Tampa Bay, starting at right tackle for the past eight seasons.

The Buccaneers opted to let him walk in free agency, where Dotson would languish for months. Finally suited up in Orange and Blue, he was eased into camp's action and served as the backup through the first three weeks of the season.

Suffice to say, those first three weeks did not go swimmingly for the Broncos' offensive line, as Wilkinson was exploited and beleaguered from the drop. As a unit, Denver's O-line surrendered 13 sacks through the first three weeks, the second-most in the NFL.

In the Broncos' Week 3 loss to Tampa Bay, Wilkinson was injured, though he finished the game. Shortly thereafter, he was placed on injured reserve. Fans would finally get what they'd asked for as Dotson started at right tackle in Week 4.

While it was far from perfect, Dotson's veteran competency was palpable. Spot-starting quarterback Brett Rypien finished Week 4 without being sacked, as the Broncos triumphed over the New York Jets 37-28.

The next day, head coach Vic Fangio rendered his judgment on Dotson's Broncos debut.

“I think ‘Dot’ went in and did a good job," Fangio said on Friday. "He was obviously rusty but he’s a veteran and once it’s identified who he has to block he does a good job of getting that done. I expect him to improve next week. I think he’ll be even better next week than he was yesterday.”

Again, anyone paying attention could see that Dotson's presence on the O-line shored up what had been a veritable turnstile at right tackle. Wilkinson was always a guard miscast as a tackle — a quintessential try-hard guy.

What the Broncos have needed — especially in the wake of the epidemic of injuries — are do-good guys. Through one game, Dotson has offered that.

“It goes without saying that he’s [Dotson] a veteran presence," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said on Tuesday ahead of Week 4. "He’s a guy that’s played a lot of football and he’s played at a high level. We’re glad that he’s here. He knows what we’re doing, and I look forward to him having a good night.”

Dotson did have a good night, playing all 70 offensive snaps and finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.9. PFF credited Dotson with allowing four pressures, no QB hits, and, of course, zero sacks.

The 6-foot-9, 315-pound Dotson has room to improve. As Coach Fangio said, the rust fell off in chunks as the 34-year-old saw his first NFL action of 2020.

The Broncos' offensive tackles are no longer the vulnerability upfront when it comes to pass protection. Garett Bolles is playing top-shelf ball and Dotson will only get better.

For now, O-line coach Mike Munchak would be wise to figure out what's eating his guard tandem as Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow continued to struggle in Week 4. Rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry's struggles have only been exacerbated by that of the guards.

Knowing what we do about Denver's interior trio, though, I like its odds of turning the ship around soon. It feels like the Broncos have their best starting five on the field now... finally.

And it couldn't have come a moment too soon as injured QB Drew Lock is "50-50" to return to the starting lineup in Week 5 at the New England Patriots. Even if Lock ends up as a no-go in Week 5, on the road against another savvy defensive czar in Bill Belichick, Rypien will need all the help he can get.

