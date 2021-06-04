Vic Fangio Unleashes Bold Prediction on Broncos' Starting RT

Quarterback may be the biggest competition taking place with the Denver Broncos, but it's certainly not the only competition, particularly on offense.

A gaping hole exists at right tackle following Ja'Wuan James' injury-related release and the free-agent losses of Eli Wilkinson and Demar Dotson. Denver recently brought in a pair of veterans — Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming — to fill the void, 152 career starts between them. The brain trust also likes former undrafted free agents Calvin Anderson and Quinn Bailey, they of two combined starts.

Four players, theoretically, competing for one job, in actuality.

How's it look through a fortnight of Organized Team Activities? About as you might expect through a fortnight of Organized Team Activities.

"The O-Line is just doing a bunch of individual work with their coaches going against each other, meaning going against other O-Linemen. It’s been very hard to make any decisions in this type of setting," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday. "Once we put the pads on, you can start making decisions potentially. The game will be the big thing with that—the preseason games."

But once the bullets start flying and competition cease, between the quartet, rest assured, the 2021 outfit will feature "a good right tackle."

"We like [T] Calvin [Anderson]. He’s a good, young player and a good athlete. I think he’s ready to surface as a football player in the NFL," Fangio said. "Bobby [Massie] has obviously played a lot of football in the NFL. He’s had a good career and we’re happy to have him. [T] Cam [Fleming], likewise, has played a lot. He started and played a lot of games last year in the NFL and he’s a very capable guy, too. We feel like we have three good options there. ‘Q Bailey’ (T Quinn Bailey) will also be in the mix. I like all four guys there. They all bring different positives and negatives to the table. I think once it’s all said and done, we’ll have a good right tackle.”

Considering there's similar uncertainty at center — where second-year incumbent Lloyd Cushenberry is being pushed by rookie Quinn Meinerz — and even right guard — where veteran Graham Glasgow is on shaky ground — it's imperative that Fangio calls the correct shot on the primary edge protector.

We saw what happens (2020) when he doesn't.

