SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Expresses Regret on Decision to Punt on Key 4th-&-3 Late at Arrowhead

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos were within striking distance of the Kansas City Chiefs. Trailing by three points with 6:13 to go in the fourth quarter, Vic Fangio was faced with a momentous decision on 4th-&-3. 

Quarterback Drew Lock had just thrown an incomplete pass that arguably should have been caught by rookie wideout KJ Hamler. The ball was near midfield on the Broncos' 49-yard line. 

A conversion would have put the Broncos in Chiefs' territory and all the closer to a possible Brandon McManus field goal, which, if made, would have tied the game at 19. Instead, Fangio opted to trot Sam Martin out to punt the ball. 

Patrick Mahomes made Fangio pay for his decision to give it back, driving the Chiefs 55 yards on a 10-play drive that sucked more than five minutes off the clock and culminated in another field goal. Fangio had to use all his timeouts on Kansas City's final scoring drive and it left Lock and company with a six-point deficit, an entire field to traverse, and only 1:04 to go. 

After the game, Fangio tried to explain his logic to punt at the 49-yard line when the Broncos had the chance to go for the jugular, playing with house money. 

“I gave it a strong consideration, but at some point in the game, we've got to get a stop and we weren't able to there," Fangio said post-game. "We held them to a field goal, but that made it a touchdown game and burned out some of the time there. So, in retrospect, [we] should have probably gone for it, but I did give it serious thought.”

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Woulda, shoulda, coulda. Kind of the story of Fangio's second year as head coach of the Broncos. However, Fangio deserves some credit for how he got the Broncos prepared for this game and for how his defense once again performed in key situations. 

Mahomes and the Chiefs went 3-of-10 on third down and 0-for-4 in the red zone. Mahomes ended up going over 300 yards passing, but the Broncos made him work for it and he only tossed one touchdown pass. 

Meanwhile, the Broncos' offense played well through three quarters, finishing with 179 rushing yards and putting touchdowns on the board both times they got to the red zone. The dagger? 

Lock and company couldn't close. It takes a full 60 minutes to beat the Chiefs and the Broncos' offense only turned in a complete 45. 

Better luck next time, I guess. But at least this Chiefs game, despite it being the 11th straight loss, wasn't a blowout. There is a moral victory to be had here, and even if that's not your bag, acknowledge that there were some silver linings, including Fangio's defense. 

As he said, though, Fangio would in retrospect go for it on that fateful 4th-&-3. Another coaching regret I suppose. 

But the Broncos remain '100%' committed to Fangio for 2021. And his overall performance, despite the fourth-down decision, in Arrowhead is a good example of why Fangio is expected back for next year. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
JLopez68
JLopez68

It is not comfortable to see the coaching mistakes and decisions at this point. And sorry to say that for me...IMO...I'm getting less and less comfortable with lock seeing rue field and his desicion making. With each game I lose more and more confidence in both the coaching and locks play. I'm not throwing in the towel, and I really want them to succeed.
There is still time and games to play. And if this season, because of Covid and things, is just going to be chalked up to a mulligan season then I guess it is practice and experience, but I really Hope's to see more out of both of those at this point, even with all of the things that have been dealt their way.

Wyobronco
Wyobronco

It’s easy to second guess afterwards. That’s a situation where a coach has to go with his gut unless he has access to live probability figures and makes a decision based on that.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can the Broncos finally snap their 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Kareem Jackson Breaks Ranks With Fangio, Speaks to NFL's Double-Standard

Kareem Jackson's tone following the Broncos' ugly QB-less loss to the Saints was the polar opposite of Vic Fangio's.

KeithCummings

by

wd67

Drew Lock Responds to Critics Questioning his Leadership

Drew Lock took ownership over his mask-wearing indiscretion that was so costly to his team but begged to differ with those critics questioning his leadership.

KeithCummings

by

kormathaw1

Broncos vs. Saints Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog NOvsDEN. Can the Broncos shock the world and beat the Saints with an undrafted rookie wideout starting at quarterback?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Fangio on Will Parks' Return to Broncos: 'The Grass Isn't Always Greener'

Will Parks is back in Denver. Why'd the Broncos let him go in the first place?

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Elway Breaks Silence on Drew Lock's Mask-Wearing Indiscretion & Subsequent Conduct

John Elway weighed in on Drew Lock's mask-wearing faux pas last week which cost the Broncos a loss, and how the young signal-caller has handled it.

Chad Jensen

by

1960broncefan

Insider Addresses Rumor of Vic Fangio Being on Hot Seat With Broncos

Is Vic Fangio on the hot seat in Denver as a new rumor indicates? One of the most trusted Broncos insiders cut through the noise.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Drew Lock Breaks Silence on Fangio's Handling of Week 12 Crisis After Broncos Fine All QBs Involved

Drew Lock and two other Broncos' quarterbacks were fined for their mask-wearing indiscretion last week that led to 31-3 loss to the Saints. Consider these QBs thoroughly chastised and upbraided for their part in the debacle.

Chad Jensen

by

U812

Broncos Sign Ex-Chiefs QB Kyle Shurmur, per Report

The Broncos have added a fifth quarterback into the mix and he's the son of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Chad Jensen

by

tehemperorer

Insider Report Provides Absolute Odds on Whether Vic Fangio Survives 2020

Will Vic Fangio be back next season?

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl