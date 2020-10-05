Fangio Hints at Growing Role for Broncos' CB De'Vante Bausby

One of the most mystifying Denver Broncos roster decisions this season was the odd call to stash veteran cornerback De'Vante Bausby on the practice squad. It would have been a much more understandable move if the Broncos had proven cornerbacks coming out of their ears and falling out of their pockets.

But for a team who chose — and I say chose for a reason — to play not one but two rookies for most of the first quarter of the season, keeping Bausby on ice was arguably the biggest head-scratcher of 2020. Fortunately, head coach Vic Fangio began to see the writing on the wall when Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey continued to be mercilessly exploited and picked on in coverage by opposing quarterbacks.

Bausby was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Then, in Week 4, he finally saw some real playing time and wouldn't you know? He balled out.

Bausby had three pass break-ups in Week 4's 37-28 victory over the New York Jets, coming 'this close' to a couple of interceptions in the second half. His first PBU saved a sure-fire touchdown at the end of the second quarterback.

So, can fans expect to see more of 'Big Baus' on defense moving forward? In evaluating Bausby's Week 4 performance, Coach Fangio perhaps hinted at what the future holds.

“I thought when he came in at the end of the first half and we left him in for the entire second half, he had some good plays," Fangio said on Friday. "Obviously, he got his hands on a couple balls and broke them up, he had a chance for a pick there at the end but didn’t get it converted. He had some other plays that he would like to do over, but I think with the current status of our secondary, I’m inclined to leave him in there and play more.”

I'm not sure what Fangio is intimating there with the "current status of our secondary" but by virtue of his production, Bausby deserves more playing time. And if by some miracle No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye returns in Week 5, the cornerback lineup should be Bausby and Bouye on the boundary with Bryce Callahan in the nickle.

That was the cornerback trio I had projected heading into the 2020 season, especially after Bausby had another good training camp. In the meantime, Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell need every playmaker they can find and Bausby has proven to be just that every time his number has been called as a Bronco.

No Broncos' cornerback — besides Bausby — has three pass break-ups in a single game this season. He's an ideal fit for Fangio's zone-based coverage schemes and is great at baiting quarterbacks into throwing into situations that are more dangerous than they appear.

For now, the Broncos might have to keep Ojemudia on the field but the starter opposite of Callahan should be Bausby and when Bouye returns, which might not be until Week 6, Bausby needs to stay on the field.

Bausby was signed on the heels of the dissolution of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) last year (where he led the league in interceptions) and went on to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He played well in Weeks 3 and 4, but suffered a scary neck injury in Week 5 that landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

He's healthy now and balling out. The Broncos found another diamond in the rough. Now play him.

