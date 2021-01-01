SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Points to Broncos' League-Worst Turnover Differential as Culprit for Sub-.500 Season

KeithCummings

Double-digit defeats and a fourth straight losing season tells Broncos Country all it needs to know about the deep-rooted issues that haunt its franchise. The week-to-week misfires and same old issues have made it a particularly frustrating season for fans, and with the Denver Broncos heading into Week 17 as home underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders, dropping an 11th loss seems entirely realistic.

On Tuesday, head coach Vic Fangio opened the floodgates on the post-mortem of the 2020 campaign, which is likely to last right through the summer. Safe in the knowledge that he will return for his third season, he pointed to the Broncos' minus-20 turnover margin, the worst in the NFL, as being a crucial factor to his team's lack of success.

“Well, it’s twofold. One, we have turned it over too much,” Fangio explained. “Then two, we haven’t gotten it enough. Sometimes when you get out of whack that way, it’s one side or the other being the major culprit, but it’s been a team problem this year on both sides of the ball and obviously we have to rectify it."

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A major injury before the season started deprived the Broncos defense of its great defensive disrupter Von Miller for the year, which resulted in less big plays, sacks, and hurries on opposing quarterbacks. Once the injury curse transferred to the cornerback room, the ability to remain aggressive quickly gave way to survival in the red zone.

"One is we have to protect it better on offense, that’s for sure, and then we have to find a way to get the ball out, get some interceptions, be a little more disruptive on defense to allow us to get them," Fangio said. 

Fangio made reference to the limitations the corners have had in making big plays to help out the defense all season long.

“Obviously, it’s been a problem for us,” Fangio conceded. “The corners just have to accept the responsibility of the difficulty of the job of playing corner of the NFL—to not be afraid to play tight, play aggressive, play smart, and not worried so much about giving up the big one all the time.”

Bryce Callahan was having a Pro Bowl season until he succumbed to his bothersome foot injury, but trade acquisition A.J. Bouye has been a disappointment and could be jettisoned during the offseason in the wake of his six-game PED suspension. The young depth behind the starters was wiped out by a dramatic run of season-ending injuries that left the Broncos woefully thin at corner and limping from one week to the next.

Expect the Broncos to be setting their sights on the draft to add some vital youth and depth to the cornerback room as the team continues its rebuild. Rookie corner Michael Ojemudia was thrown into the mix significantly during 2020 and Fangio knows how difficult it’s been for the 23-year-old to learn on the hoof with a limited training camp schedule.

“I think Michael has grown as the season has gone on,” Fangio said. “He’s had a tough season there in that he missed a good bit of training camp and then got thrown into the fire there. He had his ups and downs like a lot of rookie cornerbacks do, but I see improvements. I see a good mindset and I see a good player moving forward.”

Drew Lock’s 15 interceptions will also need to be reduced significantly if the Broncos are to swing the turnover differential back their way. For as much as Year 2 of the Fangio defensive scheme has made some progress, it's clear that without those game-changing turnovers, and the players who can create them, wins aren't likely to come easy in 2021 either.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Predicted to Draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields with First-Round Pick

Drew Lock might have serious competition in 2021.

Zack Kelberman

by

trapblock

Broncos Urged to Fire Pat Shurmur, Hire Top Kyle Shanahan Assistant as OC

Here's an idea.

Zack Kelberman

by

debil orange

Fangio Uncorks Ominous Warning to Jerry Jeudy After 5-Drop Performance

Vic Fangio had a message for Jerry Jeudy following Week 16's ugly performance.

Chad Jensen

by

EdJL

Elway Tips Broncos' Hand on Drew Lock's Future: 'We Still Have High Hopes'

Did John Elway telegraph to Broncos Country the team's intention with Drew Lock next year?

Chad Jensen

by

TD30

Broncos Advised to 'Fix' Team by Acquiring Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Denver should "legitimately press" Drew Lock.

Zack Kelberman

by

Breed

Broncos at Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLAC. Can the Broncos sweep the Chargers for the second straight year?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Broncos Country Lashes Out at Elway, Fangio Over State of Team

With the team sitting at 5-9 heading into Week 16, Broncos fans uncorked on John Elway and Vic Fangio.

Chad Jensen

by

DMaish

Jerry Jeudy Has Blunt Response to Dropping 5 Passes in Loss to Chargers

A football first for the No. 15 overall pick.

Zack Kelberman

by

PMcGok

Biggest Winners & Losers in Broncos' 19-16 Loss to Chargers Revealed

The Broncos dropped their 10th loss of the season in L.A. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Luke Patterson

by

Scottydog123

These 3 Factors Will Determine if Broncos Stick With Drew Lock as 2021 QB

Are the Broncos of a mind to give Drew Lock one more year as the starter? Here are three factors that'll answer that question.

BobMorris

by

broncoseer