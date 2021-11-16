The Broncos' head coach completed the trifecta on Monday by making excuses for three of the team's biggest culprits in Week 10's ugly home loss.

It seems a majority of Broncos Country is clamoring for immediate change after Sunday’s multi-layered meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Monday saw those same fans be disappointed by Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

In a virtual presser, Fangio and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater served up apologetic soundbites, and while some credit can be given to the veteran signal-caller for so quickly falling on his sword, he didn’t have much choice given the abundance of evidence and vast PR firestorm.

At the core of the most recent mess is the level to which Fangio has pushed back against making any major changes that could ostensibly help the Broncos. In the process, it has lifted the veil to reveal just how deeply apathy and the spirit of self-preservation are running throughout the Broncos organization.

In the aftermath of Bridgewater’s already infamous non-tackle, the inevitable demands for Drew Lock to be inserted into the lineup have resurfaced with gusto, with even ESPN's Rex Ryan saying, punctuated by profanity, that he would bench Bridgewater. At this point in the season, it’s clear Fangio plans to go down with the USS Bridgewater especially given the manner with which he summarily dismissed Ryan’s opinion.

“I respect Rex in his opinion but I don’t agree with him at this point,” Fangio said. “And no, Teddy’s our quarterback moving forward.”

The Broncos have continued to dance perilously close to disaster so dousing the flames of discontent each week has become a commonplace PR tactic. Fangio’s insistence that Bridgewater will remain the starter was also matched by his continued backing for embattled special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, as he once again nixed the idea of making any changes.

“No, there wouldn’t be," Fangio said. "Both Tom and I have to do a better job with coaching the special teams. We have to give it to our players and coach them better so that we don’t have these type of plays happen.”

For all of Fangio's assurances and promises that the coaches will make improvements, things are still going spectacularly wrong more often than not. Broncos fans certainly have a right to question the wisdom of simply sticking with the status quo, particularly when inserting certain players into the lineup has the chance to provide a spark and turn the ship around.

One such example is the Melvin Gordon situation. The veteran running back coughed up the very fumble that led to Bridgewater's now-infamous tackling controversy but with rookie Javonte Williams playing so well, Fangio completed the trifecta by stubbornly sticking to his guns on Denver's incumbent starter.

“I have great confidence in Melvin," Fangio said. "Melvin’s one of the top backs in this league. He has fumbled it twice in the last three weeks, as you mentioned. That’s something he has to put extra emphasis on to protect the ball moving forward, and that’s something that him and [Running Back’s Coach] Curtis [Modkins] will do.”

Sooner or later, something has to give and if the Broncos' mistake-riddled performances continue, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to predict what sweeping changes await. And these changes will be outside Fangio's control.

