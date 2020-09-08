Fangio Reveals How Undrafted Rookie CB Essang Bassey Knocked Two Veterans Off Broncos' Roster

Members of Broncos Country have almost two decades of undrafted underdog stories to celebrate. In 16 of the last 17 years, an undrafted rookie has flashed enough to make the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

It's an impressive feat and one that is unparalleled in the NFL.

Former Wake Forest cornerback Essang Bassey is the latest undrafted success story and he also provides a case study in how talent and perseverance can maximize an opportunity when it presents itself.

Head coach Vic Fangio forged Bassey's mettle in the white-hot furnace of training camp competition, opting to throw him in with the first-team defense unexpectedly in the closing days of camp. It was a bold sink-or-swim tactic and one that the veteran coach explained colorfully as a "Pee his pants or go out there and be like he’s been” situation.

The 22-year-old Georgian didn’t disappoint his expectant head coach, who saw enough from his rookie to make a flattering comparison to current teammate Bryce Callahan.

“Comparing him to Bryce Callahan at the same stage—we had Bryce way back [with the Chicago Bears] when Bryce was a college free agent, undrafted—I’d say Bassey as a nickel back is pretty comparable to where Bryce was at the same point in time,” Fangio said via the team site.

Bassey worked hard to gain such praise from his seasoned head coach, but it was the natural talent of the young corner that stood out most to Fangio. The lack of preseason games meant the Broncos had to rely on internal scrimmages to gauge the merits of their rookie class.

It became increasingly clear that Bassey was excelling when plunged into the refiner's fire.

“He came in and instantly you can see if a guy has instincts or not and a feel and if it’s kind of in his body to play the game, just the way they carry themselves on the field, what things they see, and he showed that,” Fangio said of Bassey. “Because we didn’t have preseason games, we let him work with the first-team the other day. It wasn’t too big for him. We’re happy to have him.”

By virtue of his impressive training camp performance and instincts, Bassey rendered two competing cornerbacks — both of whom had been projected in Sharpie to make the 53-man roster — expendable. If Bassey doesn't thrive in July and August, perhaps the Broncos don't trade Isaac Yiadom to New York and De'Vante Bausby doesn't get waived.

Finding value in the smaller colleges while not having to burn valuable draft picks is something the Broncos have a happy knack for. Ex-cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. (now with the L.A. Chargers) was one of the major home runs hit by the Broncos' scouting process of the undrafted ranks and his underdog attitude never left him despite Super Bowl 50 success and four Pro Bowl nods.

Harris' drive to prove his doubters wrong propelled him to greatness. If Bassey is going to capitalize on his opportunity on the active roster, he will be using that same chip on his shoulder to spur him onto much bigger achievements.

“It means a lot,” Bassey told the team site. “You always hear the cliché of being undrafted; you have that chip on your shoulder. And that’s one hundred percent true. You kind of feel like you have to work twice as hard for everything and every opportunity you get. I know I’m going to have that chip on my shoulder the whole time that I’m in the league. It’s just an amazing thing that I was able to take advantage of it, and now I’ve got to keep going and sky’s the limit.”

Bassey is in good company surrounded by a room full of fellow former undrafted corners who knew they had to go and get it the old fashioned way. Turning positive early returns into solid performances on the field is the next challenge that lies ahead for Bassey.

