SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Says LB Alexander Johnson Has a 'Good Future' With Broncos

Chad Jensen

Alexander Johnson is three-quarters of the way through his first full season as a starting linebacker in the NFL. The former Tennessee Volunteers star debuted for the Denver Broncos last season, getting his first chance to start in Week 5 and he never looked back. 

Johnson's 2019 campaign was impressive, leading to some very high hopes for third-year linebacker this season. Although he might be missing some of the game-changing type of plays that helped endear him to his coaches a year ago, Johnson has been a consistent force in the middle of the Broncos' defense. 

Last year, Vic Fangio was quoted as saying that Johnson was guilty of some "reckless driving" at times and more than a year removed from that statement, the head coach was asked this week whether the linebacker has been able overcome that sort of slapdash, wild attack, at times, on the field.  

“He's occasionally still guilty of some reckless driving, but not as much," Fangio said with a smile on his face on Wednesday. "I like ‘AJ.’ I've liked him since we started playing him day one."

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Johnson leads the Broncos with 98 combined tackles (59 solo). He'll break the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career this weekend in Carolina. 

For all the high marks Johnson gets for his run defense, he doesn't receive much credit in coverage. But Fangio would beg to differ with those who'd say Johnson lacks coverage chops. 

"I think he's a really good inside linebacker both versus the run and the pass. I'm really glad we have him. I like him as a player. I like him as a person."

With Johnson poised to be a restricted free agent in the spring, his future is somewhat up in the air. Based on his play and what Fangio said about his future, it's hard to imagine the Broncos not RFA-tendering him. Mile High Huddle's Bob Morris expects Johnson to garner a second-round RFA tender from the Broncos. 

"I think he's got a really good future moving forward here," Fangio said. 

For his part, Johnson doesn't feel like he's taken a quantum leap forward in Year 2 in Fangio's scheme. The biggest thing missing from his 2020 resume? Game-changing takeaways. 

“I can’t really say it improved or nothing. Like I said, I’m not happy with my performance," Johnson said back on November 11. "I feel like I’ve been playing pretty well, pretty solid, and one of the biggest things I wanted to do for this season is be able to generate turnovers and I have only got one turnover. That’s not acceptable to me from my standpoint, but other than that I feel like I’ve been really solid and doing my job."

Johnson's takeaway metrics are unchanged from the time he made that remark. On the season, he's got two forced fumbles and zero interceptions. He does have a sack, though, as well as four tackles for a loss. 

Johnson is angling for a Pro Bowl nod but his missing takeaways, which end up on the highlight reels on Sunday nights and run throughout the week, will make it harder to garner notoriety in the wider NFL fanbase. All he can do is keep plugging away. 

With the Broncos being ranked dead-last in turnover differential at -17, forcing takeaways is very much front-of-brain right now for Fangio and his defensive captains. Fellow linebacker Josey Jewell is focused on it and it goes without saying that Johnson is too. 

Still, for it being his first two seasons as an NFL starting linebacker, Johnson, a former college free agent, has exceeded expectations and has likely carved out a place for himself in Denver beyond 2020. If he plays well again in 2021 and maybe even takes it to another level, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos reward him with a multi-year extension. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fangio Answers if Broncos Will Turn to QB Brett Rypien After Chiefs Loss

Vic Fangio was asked if the Broncos were going to give backup QB Brett Rypien a chance to start over Drew Lock in the team's four remaining games.

Chad Jensen

by

snoopyace

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can the Broncos finally snap their 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Jerry Jeudy Takes Apparent Shot at Drew Lock, Broncos in Since-Deleted Tweets

The rookie WR appears to be fed up with Pat Shurmur's offense.

Zack Kelberman

by

Jimrichard

3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 22-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos battled hard but came up small in the clutch, dropping their 11th straight to the Chiefs. What keys are there to take away from this game?

Lance Sanderson

by

Little Phil

Fangio Expresses Regret as he Explains Decision to Punt on Key 4th-&-3 Late at Arrowhead

Vic Fangio is once again being second-guessed by a coaching decision in the clutch as the Broncos fell to the Chiefs 22-16 at Arrowhead.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Broncos' CB A.J. Bouye Loses Appeal, Will Begin Serving 6-Game PED Suspension Immediately

The Broncos have lost yet another starter in the secondary with A.J. Bouye's suspension.

Luke Patterson

by

jimtaylor

Broncos Make Over The Cap's List for Handing Out 10th-Worst Contract in NFL

There's no arguing that this deal has been a massive bust for the Broncos.

BobMorris

by

lldortch01

Breaking Down Broncos' Offseason Priorities at Each Position

The Broncos have some big decisions to make in 2021.

BobMorris

by

Ben R

Fangio Offers Up Lukewarm Remark on A.J. Bouye's Standing With Broncos

A.J. Bouye's future prospects in Denver are now clouded in the wake of a six-game PED suspension.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Broncos' Vic Fangio, Drew Lock Respond to Jerry Jeudy Coaching Criticism

Denver's head coach and quarterback addressed Jeudy's apparent unhappiness.

Zack Kelberman

by

xecutioner