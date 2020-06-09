Five Forgotten Broncos Poised for a Bounce-Back 2020 Season

The injury bug is no respecter of persons. It can strike at any moment and doesn't discriminate.

The Denver Broncos felt the bite of that bug quite severely in 2019, losing several players to season-ending injury. Some of those players, like Derek Wolfe, Andy Janovich, and Joe Flacco, are no longer with the Broncos, but there are five players some fans might have forgotten about who could be poised for a bounce-back season.

A couple of these guys, if they play up to their potential, will be like a Pro Bowl-caliber player hitting the roster. Such an impact could have a galvanizing effect on the Broncos.

To make sure you didn't forget about these boys, here are the five overlooked Broncos set to make 2020 their year of redemption.

Bradley Chubb, LB | ACL

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alright, I understand. It's pretty hard for even the most casual fan to forget about a former first-rounder, let alone a top-5 pick but it feels like forever since last Chubb stalked the edges opposite of Von Miller.

After posting 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018, Chubb got off to a slow start in Vic Fangio's new defense last season and then promptly tore his ACL in Week 4. He was lost for the season.

The hopes the team had in Chubb taking a quantum leap forward in Year 2, like Miller did in 2012, evaporated but are now being funneled into 2020. The team will take it easy and play it smart but by the time the Broncos enter the second quarter of the season, Chubb should be firing on all cylinders.

Bryce Callahan, CB | Foot

Getty

The Broncos paid Callahan, one of Fangio's former disciples in Chicago, $21 million on a three-year deal in the spring of 2019. The team planned to play Callahan as the No. 2 cornerback in base defense and kick him inside to the slot in nickel.

All those hopes and aspirations for their prized free-agent signing came crashing down around the Broncos' ears when Callahan reaggravated a foot injury after a teammate stepped on him wrong in training camp. All the positive momentum he'd built up in OTAs and camp was immediately halted.

The Broncos tried to roll with the punches and work Callahan through the injury, holding out hope that he could return to the field at some point in the first quarter of the season. It wasn't meant to be, alas, and the team eventually just bit the bullet and placed him on injured reserve.

Heading into 2020, Callahan's foot should be stronger than ever after surgeons fixed what turned out to be a broken screw in his foot. The expectation of getting Callahan back is one of the reasons the Broncos could live with letting Chris Harris, Jr. defect to Los Angeles. Callahan played at a Pro Bowl level under Fangio in his last year in Chicago and the Broncos expect to get that caliber of play from him in 2020.

De'Vante Bausby, CB | Neck

Getty

Bausby is one of the (now defunct) AAF's biggest success stories. After leading the Alliance of American Football in interceptions, he was signed by the Broncos in the spring of 2019. Fangio's familiarity with Bausby, who played two years in Chicago with the coach, helped solidify Denver's interest in him.

It didn't take Bausby long to leapfrog up the cornerback depth chart and by the season-opener, he'd earned a place on the Broncos' 53-man roster. Aside from special teams, Bausby didn't see much action until Week 3 on the road at Green Bay.

With Callahan licking his wounds and Isaac Yiadom failing to seize the day, Bausby was inserted into the lineup and he quickly made his presence felt, breaking up a couple of Aaron Rodgers' passes on third down.

Bausby received his first career start the next week at home vs. Jacksonville (same game Chubb got injured) and acquitted himself well. Bausby had established real momentum — and then the injury bug struck. LB Alexander Johnson careened into Bausby's head while both were trying to make a tackle in Week 5 and the young DB suffered a serious neck injury where he lost feeling in his limbs for half an hour.

With a cervical sprain, the Broncos played it safe, putting Bausby on IR. It was a frustrating way to end what had been his most successful NFL campaign as a former undrafted rookie. However, the Broncos remained high on him and re-signed him to a one-year deal this past spring.

Bausby projects as a top-3 corner in Fangio's defense. That's today. With Denver spending a third-round pick on Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, Bausby will have to fight hard again in 2020. But I like Bausby's odds, as his ball-hawking nature and click-and-close ability make him an excellent fit in Fangio's scheme.

Jake Butt, TE | Knee

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Without recounting all the sordid details, this is Butt's last stand in Denver. The Broncos have been exceedingly patient with their 2017 fifth-round pick, who's only appeared in three regular-season games since arriving in Denver.

With almost two full years off (minus one preseason game last summer) to finally get his knee right and strengthened, this could be the year the Broncos finally get a return on Butt. However, the team isn't counting on it and has in fact already prepared for life with Butt in the ensuing years, drafting Noah Fant in the first round a season ago and Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth just two months back. Plus, the team handed free-agent Nick Vannett a two-year contract in March.

When it comes to tight end, the Broncos are loaded for bear, even if Butt doesn't pan out. But if he does pan out, we're talking about a player many draftniks viewed as a top-64 player in the 2017 draft class. Combined with Fant, Butt could forge a potent one-two punch.

But it's one of those situations where you've got to see it to believe it. Here's to hoping 2020 is the year Butt finally puts an end to all that bad ju-ju and vanquishes the injury bug for good.

Austin Fort, TE | ACL

Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

Fort is more of an honorable mention here because he was an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming last summer when he tore his ACL in the preseason. However, he makes this list (despite the logjam at TE) because he impressed a lot of people at Dove Valley before his injury.

If Fort bounces back, it might be too much to expect him to wrest a roster spot away from a Fant, Okwuegbunam, Vannett, or a healthy Butt, but as a reserve TE on the practice squad who could be called up to the 53 in the even of an injury? I could see it happening.

