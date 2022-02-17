The Broncos have roster holes and these former stars could fill them with gusto.

Long before the NFL draft rolls around, Denver Broncos GM George Paton will be tasked with tackling his second offseason of free agency. NFL free agency starts on March 16 with the legal tampering period set to open on March 14.

Last year, Paton signed cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, along with running back Mike Boone, and defensive lineman Shamar Stephen before hitting a home run in the draft. This directly adds to the theory that it’s critical to fill roster needs in free agency, prior to building and developing the nucleus of the team via the draft.

After all, Paton has the Broncos approximately $40 million under the 2022 salary cap. 'Aaron Rodgers Watch' aside, Broncos Country can’t help but wonder about freshly-crowned Super Bowl LVI Champion Von Miller returning to the ‘Mile High City.’

Sure, the notion of the two-time champ and Super Bowl 50 MVP coming home is enough to make any fan excited, but the idea of any former player returning to Denver piqued my curiosity. The Broncos do have an extensive history of former coaches and players reuniting under the Orange and Blue in years past.

Let’s review five former Broncos that will be available in free agency and could fill current roster needs in 2022.

Matt Paradis | C | Carolina Panthers Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Fans fell in love with the gritty toughness and humble nature of the team's 2014 sixth-round pick from Boise State. After being the ninth center drafted that year, Paradis worked his way up from the practice squad to being a full-time starter in less than a year. Paradis started 57 games in Denver and earned a championship ring with the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 against Carolina. In 2018, the Broncos placed a second-round restricted free-agent tender on Paradis before he suffered a fractured fibula which came one year after having arthroscopic bilateral hip surgery. As fate would have it, the Panthers inked him to a three-year, $27M contract in 2019. Despite tearing his ACL in 2021, Paradis has started 41 games in Carolina and is set to be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2022. Paradis would bring veteran leadership and stability to a youthful OL that’ll search for consistency without former O-line coach Mike Munchak. Paradis would likely be affordable and could mentor Lloyd Cushenberry or even step in and fill a short-term need during a postseason window if a certain MVP lands in Denver. Chris Harris, Jr. | CB | Los Angeles Chargers Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports ‘Strap’ Harris is the type of player that literally broke the NFL mold as an undrafted cornerback from Kansas in 2011. After being dubbed too slow with size limitations, the Oklahoma native earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors during his nine-year career in Denver. Harris was an instrumental figure in the 2015’s famed ‘No Fly Zone’ secondary that took the NFL by storm. He played in 139 games logging 121 starts, 20 interceptions, 86 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 4.5 sacks, 518 tackles (443 solo), and scored four touchdowns. A Super Bowl 50 Champion, the Broncos exercised Harris’ 2018 option at $8.5M before letting him hit free agency in 2020. The Chargers signed him to a two-year, $20M contract in 2020 and named him a starter on a stacked defensive secondary that includes Casey Hayward and Derwin James. That same season, Harris was plagued with a foot injury before returning to action. He's appeared in 20 games as a Charger, starting them all, and has recorded two interceptions, eight pass deflections, 0.5 sacks, and 74 tackles (55 solo). Not only would fans welcome Harris home, but he’d bring veteran depth and familiarity to an already rock-solid defensive secondary unit. Paired with Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, and reunited with former teammate Justin Simmons, there’s little doubt that Harris could pick up the slack during times of injury and assist with the preparation and development of players in the film room. Phillip Lindsay | RB | Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports No. 30 Broncos jerseys are still frequently donned by fans all over Denver, and it’s not Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis’ nameplate on the back. Dubbed the 'Colorado Kid', Lindsay’s undrafted story is still celebrated by die-hard fans with good reason as he became the first undrafted offensive rookie to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2018 while breaking the 1,000-yard rushing barrier. Lindsay appeared in 42 games for Denver and started 32, recording 2,550 rushing yards, 17 scores, and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. In 2019, Lindsay once again made history becoming the first undrafted player in the NFL to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. In the spring of 2021, the Broncos placed an RFA tender on Lindsay, before rescinding the right-of-first-refusal which made him a UFA. Lindsay signed a one-year, $3.25M contract with the Houston Texans where he lingered behind Mark Ingram and David Johnson on the depth chart. Lindsay only appeared in 10 games in Houston, garnering just one start, and logging 130 rushing yards, one rushing score, and one receiving score before getting released at the end of November. The Dolphins claimed Lindsay off waivers where he appeared in four games rushing for 119 yards and four first downs. The 27-year-old back is set to hit free agency for the second time in two seasons and while he’s bounced around since he conjured some Mile High Magic, there’s still tread on the tires. Denver's second-year back Javonte Williams is poised to be the undisputed featured back after a stellar rookie season, but the question remains as to who his backup will be. Lindsay could be a cheap and efficient option for Denver and perhaps we could see the thunder and lightning backfield duo that was supposed to happen with 2018 third-round pick Royce Freeman in seasons past. Isaiah McKenzie | WR/PR | Buffalo Bills Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Sometimes a player needs a change of scenery to break what bad mojo has plagued him on his original team. No such player comes to mind quicker than McKenzie, who was the Broncos' fifth-round draft pick in 2017. At 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds, the speed demon from Georgia enamored coaches and teammates with his natural athleticism but failed to be a consistent returner with ball security. In his two years with the Broncos, McKenzie played in 12 games and had 26 combined returns with six fumbles and zero scores. After being waived and re-signed in the fall of 2018 by Denver, McKenzie was claimed off waivers by the Bills in 2018. He was utilized as a returner and receiver, consistently executing jet sweeps and catching dynamic passes from QB Josh Allen. In his four seasons as a Bill, McKenzie played in 53 games with a combined 76 returns, and one touchdown with four fumbles. As a receiver, McKenzie caught 95 passes for 893 yards and seven scores in addition to three rushing touchdowns. The Broncos have long desired a dynamic returner to reignite excitement on a special teams unit that has been horrid. Perhaps a familiar face could be an option to compete as a returner in training camp this summer. Malik Jackson | DL | Cleveland Browns Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK Miller has continually credited his former teammates Derek Wolfe and Jackson for a large portion of his success. Jackson was a fifth-round pick from Tennessee (by way of USC) and the second defensive lineman Denver selected in 2012 after Wolfe in the second round. Jackson worked his way up from a backup position to a full-time starter during the Broncos' championship run in 2015. He played in 62 games for Denver with 24 starts and recorded 14.5 sacks, 134 tackles (100 solo), 27 tackles for a loss, 44 QB hits, 15 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. Rather than inking Jackson to a massive contract, the Broncos signed Wolfe to a team-friendly deal, opening up free agency for Jackson after Super Bowl 50. In 2016, Jackson signed a whopping six-year, $85.5M contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he would be utilized as both a defensive end and tackle. In three seasons with the Jaguars, Jackson logged 42 starts with 18 sacks, 105 tackles (84 solo), 28 tackles for a loss, 42 QB hits, eight pass deflections, and four forced fumbles. After a productive tenure with the Jags, he was released in 2019 as a cap casualty. He then signed a three-year, $30M contract with the Philadelphia Eagles before suffering a season-ending foot injury in 2019. As an Eagle, Jackson played in 16 games with seven starts recording 2.5 sacks, 28 tackles (15 solo), and 13 QB hits. He was later released in the spring of 2021 and signed a one-year, $3.75M contract with the Browns days after his departure from Philly. Jackson started all 16 games in Cleveland, logging 0.5 sacks, 25 tackles (7 solo), two tackles for a loss, seven QB hits, and four pass deflections. At 32 years old, he's on the tail-end of his productive NFL career. While Jackson may not have the same dynamic playmaking ability he did as a Bronco, he’s still consistently a problem for opposing O-linemen in the trenches. He could be an adequate veteran that can compete in training camp with hopes of bringing out the best of the younger D-linemen in Denver including Dre’Mont Jones and McTelvin Agim.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!