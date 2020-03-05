5 Free-Agent D-Linemen the Broncos Need to Kick the Tires on

The Denver Broncos have needs on their defensive line. The team stands to lose Shelby Harris, Adam Gotsis, and potentially Derek Wolfe to free agency.

The buzz going around is positive about the chances of Wolfe returning to finish his career with the Broncos, but even so, the team is still poised to lose some key contributors on upfront and need to put time, money, and effort into ensuring the D-line remains a strength.

The second-year Dre'Mont Jones is the best player on the line that the Broncos have guaranteed as a returning player. DeMarcus Walker is also set the return, but his 2019 campaign was rough and saw him combat multiple injuries.

The draft features a weaker defensive line class, and the word is, the Broncos want to buy a defense for the upcoming season. It's possible the weaker defensive line draft class is playing a part in the team's desire to 'buy' the defense.

Those factors suggest that the Broncos are going to target the defensive line through free agency. There are many options that can fit the Broncos' scheme and be key contributors.

Denver will have to find a more consistent pass rusher on the interior as it didn't have that last year. Getting that piece can really boost the play of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb on the edge.

This free-agent class is replete with quality options and in the video above, I highlight five veterans that may not be getting talked about as much for the Broncos. But they should be.

