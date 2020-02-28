Mile High Huddle
5 Free-Agent OTs Broncos can Target Without Breaking the Bank

Erick Trickel

This may be hard for some fans to accept, but the Denver Broncos are not worried about their starting tackles entering the 2020 season. Garett Bolles and Ja'Waun James are going to be the book-end starters this year.

That is, unless James gets hurt and misses extended time with an injury as he did in 2019. The Broncos are comfortable with what they have at offensive tackle going forward, though the team would like to add an additional piece for depth purposes.

Even though Denver would like to add another tackle, there is rumor going around that OL Coach Mike Munchak has been working with one of the tackles on the Broncos' practice squad and that said player has the belief of the coaching staff. If true, that may make the Broncos less inclined to rush to fill the backup job. 

To put it simply, there is more comfort about the Broncos' tackles internally than outside the building in the media and fanbase.

Because of that, the Broncos may look to add another developmental piece via the NFL draft instead of investing a high-round pick. The issue with that approach is fact that the 2020 tackle class is very top-heavy and lacking depth for those developmental prospects the Broncos could be looking for.

That could lead to Denver leaning more on the free-agent market to bolster depth. There are some cheap options available in free agency that would fit with what the Broncos could be looking for. 

The truth is, the Broncos, in a way, are a team between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the tackle position. A developmental draft pick is the ideal way for them to go, but the draft class is lacking.

The free-agent options are not ideal, but in the video above, I highlight five potential options that fit in with what the Broncos could be looking for. 

