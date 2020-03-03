5 Free-Agent QBs who fit Broncos' Requirements for Backup to Drew Lock

With Drew Lock at the helm, the Denver Broncos for once aren't on the hunt for a starting quarterback. What the Broncos are looking for is a backup quarterback.

Due to concerns with Brandon Allen and Brett Rypien, especially in the new scheme, they may be better suited looking elsewhere. Allen is a restricted free agent and would come with a significant pay raise if the Broncos were to tender him.

I have recently published a series breaking down each of the positions of the Denver Broncos, identifying where the roster holes are. You can check out the article on quarterbacks here.

Knowing that the Broncos need a backup quarterback, who are the best options?

There are some options in the NFL Draft but the class is very top-heavy with a lack of depth. That makes it harder for the Broncos to find a backup. Plus, a mentor is needed for Lock and a rookie isn’t going to bring that.

All that leaves are veterans and there are some good veteran options that can be had not named Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Brees, or Philip Rivers. There are plenty of other names that fill that role for the Broncos.

Of course, going the free-agent route instead of a rookie leads to a higher cost from the quarterback position, but having that backup is a must in the modern NFL.

Those players that can be of benefit to the Broncos. In the video above, I pinpoint five free-agent QBs the Broncos can bring in to mentor and backup Lock.

