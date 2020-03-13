5 Free-Agent Rush Linebackers Broncos can Target for 2020 Insurance

The Denver Broncos are an interesting case when it comes to their edge rushers. On paper, the Broncos have a lot of talent but there are many questions surrounding the group.

Bradley Chubb has to answer whether he'll return to form after tearing his ACL last year. Von Miller has a question about his age. the questions surrounding Malik Reed and Justin Hollins hinge on their respective development.

With those kinds of questions, and concerns, frankly, it's hard for the Broncos to just sit idle and not at least bring in competition to push Reed and Hollins, while potentially providing a reliable rotational option behind Chubb and Miller. Denver could look to the 2020 NFL Draft for this help but the edge class isn't particularly strong. Unfortunately, free agency isn't that much better.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Edge rushers are such a valued position that you don't see quality players hit the open market all that often. That is no different this year, but even with knowing that, there are some potential finds for the Broncos on the market.

In the video above, I highlight five free-agent rush linebacker options for the Broncos. They all fit the scheme and bring value to the depth of the position in multiple ways.

The Broncos will likely be cautious over the cost as they don't want to spend big for that depth piece. Jeremiah Attaochu is an option to be brought back as well, but it will come down to cost after he posted 3.5 sacks in Denver last year in relief of the injured Chubb.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a team give Attaochu a similar offer to what Tampa Bay gave Shaquil Barrett last year and see whether he can build on the good year he had in Denver.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.