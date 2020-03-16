5 Last-Minute Free Agents Broncos Would be Wise to Avoid

NFL teams can begin negotiating contracts for unrestricted players with their respective agents beginning on Monday at 10 am MDT. Players are strictly prohibited from contact with teams unless they represent themselves (as their own agent) and are limited to contact with their team until the start of free agency on March 18.

With the NFL’s new $198.2 million salary cap for the 2020 season, the Denver Broncos are projected to have approximately $38.7 million in cap space per Spotrac. Factored into the team’s projected cap space is safety Justin Simmons’ recently applied franchise tag, along with the cap hit of soon-to-be Bronco A.J. Bouye’s, and team rollover.

As GM John Elway hunts for his next free-agent class, here are five free agents that the Broncos should stay away from.

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper is coming off a career season in 2019, logging 79 receptions for 1,189 yards, averaging 15.1 yards per reception and scored eight touchdowns. The 25-year-old is the best available wide receiver among free agents — if the Cowboys allow him to test the market. Cooper has previously hinted that he’d like to remain in Dallas, but his future could be dependent on QB Dak Prescott’s contract negotiations.

If Dallas lets Cooper test free agency, the Broncos have been rumored to be one of many potential suitors interested in the star receiver. However, he’ll command at least $20M per year which could severely limit the Broncos in other areas of weakness in free agency.

This upcoming draft class is significantly deep at the wide receiver position. Denver could already be interested in a first-round receiver like Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, or CeeDee Lamb. The Broncos currently possess Pro Bowl WR Courtland Sutton, and PFWA All-Rookie TE Noah Fant as weapons for second-year QB Drew Lock.

By not signing Cooper, the Broncos would have the resources to bolster the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

In 2019, Henry carried the Titans to the AFC Championship as the NFL’s leading rusher. He rushed for 1,540 yards averaging 5.1 yards per carry and scored 16 touchdowns. The former 2016 second-round pick out of Alabama is expected to receive heavy compensation with his market value hovering around $13.8M annually.

The Titans appear to be making room for Henry as they recently released running back Dion Lewis and linebacker Cameron Wake, clearing $10M in cap space.

While Henry’s violent running style and impressive 102.7 yards per game average are intriguing, he’s not an ideal fit for Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur’s scheme. Rooted in Andy Reid’s West Coast offense, Shurmur implements up-tempo attacks and prefers to stretch the field in the vertical passing game.

Meanwhile, Henry is a power back that can make plays in the screen game, and isn’t considered to be receiving threat. Phillip Lindsay will be utilized as an all-purpose back in both the running and passing game.

As the New York Giants' head coach last year, Shurmur’s offense boasted RB Saquon Barkley in the passing game, as he hauled in 52 receptions on 73 targets for 438 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, Henry caught 18 receptions on 24 targets for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Broncos are in the market for at least two more running backs, Henry doesn’t match the all-purpose profile for their offense.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jamie Collins, LB, New England Patriots

Collins resurrected his career last season as he rejoined the Patriots for the third time. Playing in all 16 games, he recorded 81 total tackles (58 solo, 23 assists), seven sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and scored one touchdown.

On March 12, Collins unexpectedly hired representatives with DEC Management just days before free agency was set to begin. Collins played at a discounted rate in 2019, earning just over $1M. He previously earned $15.6M with the Cleveland Browns as part of the four-year, $50M extension that he signed in 2017. Collins is now expecting to covet a hefty raise on the open market after a career season.

While Collins has been an above-average player for most of his career, there are concerns about his consistency. After being traded from the Patriots to the Browns in 2016, he got that big extension in Cleveland in 2017. Fans and people close to the team questioned Collins’ effort and felt there was something to be desired with his performance.

The now 30-year-old LB has been rumored to receive interest from the Saints and Ravens. The optics of hiring a new agent days before hitting the market suggests that Collins wants a wealthy contract in free agency.

The Broncos could be better off selecting a linebacker in the upcoming draft. Last week, I observed multiple Broncos' scouts attend pro days to observe Wyoming LB Logan Wilson, and Colorado LB Davion Taylor.

Jason Peters, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Peters, who is 38-years old, has spent the last 11 seasons as the Eagles’ starting left tackle. In Philadelphia, he was an All-Pro six times, named to the Pro Bowl seven times, and helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl Championship in 2017.

Viewed by many to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Peters will enter the free-agent market after earning $10.8M last season. In 2019, he played in 13 games, and has started 32 out of 35 total games over the last two seasons. While there’s a possibility Peters returns to the Eagles, he should be coveted by many teams that want to solidify their left tackle position.

The Broncos will decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on 2017 first-round (pick 20 overall) selection and starting left tackle Garett Bolles. While Bolles has underperformed for most of his career, there’s the perspective that he improved after Drew Lock took the reigns as Broncos' quarterback.

Whether the Broncos exercise Bolles' fifth-year option or not, he is likely on his way out as the team's left tackle. While Peters offers a wealth of knowledge and technique, he’ll be playing in his 17th season with injury concerns.

In 2019, Peters suffered a torn meniscus that required surgery, and in 2018, he suffered torn biceps and a quad strain. In 2017, he suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury.

While he has Canton credentials, Peters isn’t a viable option for the Broncos in 2020. The upcoming draft class features premium offensive tackles that have been mocked to Denver, including Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs, and Mekhi Becton.

Everson Griffen, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings

Griffen was a team captain for the Vikings last year and played in 15 games, ranking 14th among NFL edge defenders with 66 pressures. He logged 41 total tackles (26 solo, 15 assists), eight sacks, one interception, and had two passes defended.

Last March, Griffen restructured his contract and negotiated the right to void the final three years of his contract if he met playing time (57% of team snaps) or sack thresholds (six) during the season. Because he met all criteria, Griffen officially voided his contract last month and will test the free-agent market.

The Broncos are more than likely moving on from defensive linemen Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe. Look for the team to spend money on the defensive line position very early in free agency. But not for Griffen.

Instead, expect the Broncos to make a run at Houston's NT D.J. Reader. Reader would be a better fit in Vic Fangio’s defense on the inside, and can help push the pocket in nickel/dime packages.

Reader also profiles closer to Akiem Hicks’ style of play, making him much more attractive for Fangio’s defense. One team that has interest in Griffen are the Seahawks, as head coach Pete Carroll coached Griffen at USC.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.