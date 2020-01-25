Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

5 Perfect Free-Agent Fits for the Broncos' Defense

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos have money to spend in 2020. There's a good chance GM John Elway will be active in the free-agent market. 

A big part of the equation, when it comes to targeting free agents, is fit. Vic Fangio's scheme demands certain things from its players. 

That means the Broncos have to prioritize their free-agent big board accordingly. However, it's not always easy to find the right free agents, especially those who check all the boxes, like the fit, cost, age and performance. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In the video above, I break down five defensive free agents that are worth the Broncos' attention. These are plays that Denver can go out and spend money on that could really help the defense. 

There are more than five free agents who'd fit well in Denver and over the next month or so, I'll continue to spotlight the class. For now, though, these five guys jump out to me as no-brainers for the Broncos. 

As always, I want to hear your thoughts on which free agents jump out to you. Sound off in the comment section below. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analytics Suggest Broncos Shouldn't Trade any of Their Arsenal of Draft Picks

The Broncos are projected to enter the 2020 draft with 12 selections. Fans get excited by the prospect of draft-day trades but the analytics suggest Denver should stand pat.

Thomas Hall

by

Broncos61

Four Reasons the Broncos Passed on Hiring Kyle Shanahan as Head Coach

With the Niners headed to the Super Bowl, Broncos fans want to know why Kyle Shanahan was passed over for Vance Joseph.

Chad Jensen

by

Crashatollah

Elway Addresses Broncos' Timeline for Deciding on Garett Bolles' Fifth-Year Option

Chad Jensen

by

jcps

Peyton Manning Sheds Light on his Offseason Contact with Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock sought the advice of the Sheriff and the 5-time NFL MVP is ready to answer the bell.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

The Eagles Plan to 'Go Hard' After Broncos' CB Chris Harris, Jr. in Free Agency: Report

There's a good chance Chris Harris, Jr.'s services will be in high demand come free agency time.

KeithCummings

by

Kebby77

Elway Dishes on Broncos' Sudden Decision to Fire Scangarello, Hire Pat Shurmur as new OC

The Broncos' front-office czar spilled the beans on why the Broncos made such a momentous change at the offensive coordinator position.

Chad Jensen

by

ac64

Denver Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

Chilly303

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Mocked to the Broncos at Pick 15 by ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr.

The godfather of mock drafts foresees the Broncos adding speed to their receiving corps in the first round. But how would Henry Ruggs III fit into the Broncos' offense?

Nick Kendell

by

CUBuffinTX

Mike Shula in Denver to Interview for Broncos' QB Coach Vacancy: Report

The Broncos could be close to hiring Drew Lock's next position coach.

Chad Jensen

by

B'wana Beast

Broncos' Cap Wizard Mike Sullivan Will not Return to Team as Contract Expires: Report

The Broncos are letting their cap guru walk.

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson