5 Under-the-Radar Free Agents for Broncos to Target

Free agency is a big part of the offseason for NFL teams. Teams have cap space and cash and they want to go spend it by signing veterans.

That's no different for the Denver Broncos this year, who are projected to have a lot of cap space and can get even more by cutting a few players. If Denver goes that route, they can have over $90 million in salary-cap space.

That will enable the Broncos to be very active and aggressive in free agency if they choose to do so. Of course, they will have to factor in their free-agent losses and the compensatory pick formula. See, if Denver signs an unrestricted free agent for similar money to what a former Bronco takes elsewhere, they cancel out in the compensatory pick formula.

It is for that reason that it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Broncos be more active with players who are cut from their contracts (street free agents) than with players who saw their contracts expire (unrestricted free agents) to spend the money they have.

There is expected to be a lot of talent available in unrestricted free agency. The big names you have surely already heard about. That includes Brandon Scherff, Byron Jones, Chris Jones, the long list of veteran quarterbacks, Larry Fitzgerald, A.J. Green, and many, many more. However, there are some that are flying under the radar that make a lot of sense for Denver. I break down five such free agents in the video above.

This is going to be an interesting offseason for the Broncos. They're close to playoff contention, but they have to nail free agency and the draft. Only time will tell whether the Broncos are able do just that.

