Report: Broncos' Fleming, Parham, Sills Become Free Agents
The Denver Broncos have granted three players an early start on the open market.
Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos allowed the contracts to expire for practice-squad offensive lineman Cam Fleming, tight end Donald Parham, and wide receiver David Sills — all of whom are now NFL free agents.
A former Brady-era Patriots draft pick, Fleming has been with the organization since 2021, returning annually on a series of one-year deals. He made 27 appearances, including 20 starts, for Denver before settling into a swing role.
Fleming, 32, recently told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson that he hopes to continue playing in the league next season.
An ex-Chargers castoff, Parham joined the Broncos last August but never saw game action — despite lackluster production from the active TE room — spending the entire campaign on the practice squad.
Sills signed with the Broncos in 2023 following three seasons with the New York Giants. A preseason standout, he was released at final cuts last August and re-signed to the taxi squad. The soon-to-be 29-year-old never dressed for a game in 2024.
Aside from those mentioned above, the Broncos currently have 13 players scheduled for unrestricted free agency in March: RB Javonte Williams, QB Jarrett Stidham, QB Zach Wilson, ILB Cody Barton, ILB Justin Strnad, ILB Zach Cunningham, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, P Riley Dixon, FB Michael Burton, CB/KR Tremon Smith, OT Matt Peart, and OL Quinn Bailey.
