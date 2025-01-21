Mile High Huddle

Report: Broncos' Fleming, Parham, Sills Become Free Agents

All three players saw their contracts expire Monday.

Zack Kelberman

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (73) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (73) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos have granted three players an early start on the open market.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos allowed the contracts to expire for practice-squad offensive lineman Cam Fleming, tight end Donald Parham, and wide receiver David Sills — all of whom are now NFL free agents.

A former Brady-era Patriots draft pick, Fleming has been with the organization since 2021, returning annually on a series of one-year deals. He made 27 appearances, including 20 starts, for Denver before settling into a swing role.

Fleming, 32, recently told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson that he hopes to continue playing in the league next season.

An ex-Chargers castoff, Parham joined the Broncos last August but never saw game action — despite lackluster production from the active TE room — spending the entire campaign on the practice squad.

Sills signed with the Broncos in 2023 following three seasons with the New York Giants. A preseason standout, he was released at final cuts last August and re-signed to the taxi squad. The soon-to-be 29-year-old never dressed for a game in 2024.

Aside from those mentioned above, the Broncos currently have 13 players scheduled for unrestricted free agency in March: RB Javonte Williams, QB Jarrett Stidham, QB Zach Wilson, ILB Cody Barton, ILB Justin Strnad, ILB Zach Cunningham, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, P Riley Dixon, FB Michael Burton, CB/KR Tremon Smith, OT Matt Peart, and OL Quinn Bailey.

