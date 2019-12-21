Former Iowa Brethren Fant & Hockenson Still Drawing Comparisons but it's not Even Close

This Sunday’s throw down between the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos features two teams who have been largely doomed by their predicaments at the QB position. Losing stud QB Matt Stafford to a nagging back injury ultimately and unsurprisingly closed the book on any chances the Lions held.

It’s the vital moves made by the teams' respective general managers, Bob Quinn in Detroit and John Elway in Denver, during the 2019 draft that will play a huge part in any future success for both. Both decision-makers opted to use their first-round picks on big-bodied, pass-catching tight ends that are becoming increasingly crucial in the modern game.

The Lions were picking two slots ahead of the Broncos at No. 8 and selected 6-foot-5, 247-pound Iowa standout T.J. Hockenson, who most had rated as the top tight end prospect available. Elway took a different path to nab his huge pass-catching tight end, trading back to pick 20 to grab Noah Fant, who had formed a partnership with Hockenson at the University of Iowa.

When the Broncos selected Fant in round one, both players from the same school and position had secured their place in NFL history by doing so. Elway was high on getting the tight end when he dropped down further on draft day.

“Noah Fant is an incredibly gifted and athletic tight end. He’s got great speed and he can really stretch the field. We’re very fortunate to get him at 20,” Elway said via his Twitter account after they drafted Fant.

In spite of Elway’s excitement, many criticized the move as he passed on Michigan linebacker Devin Bush when he traded back from pick 10, who would have filled a real position of need at the time.

The skeptics' voices only grew louder when Fant started slowly and Hockenson burst out of the gates with a tight end rookie record debut vs. Arizona where he caught six balls for 131 yards. Since then, Fant has developed significantly and has shown real promise that he might develop into a devastating aerial threat for the Broncos.

Even with the Broncos' carousel at the QB position, the Fant has come on strong with 37 receptions for 548 and three touchdowns with two games remaining. He has also made several highlight-reel plays including a 75-yard catch and tackle-shedding run against the Cleveland Browns. It’s the hard work that’s paying off in the opinion of his head coach Vic Fangio.

“He has just kept sawing wood and working hard," Fangio said earlier this week. "He’s taken every day one day at a time trying to improve on the practice field and get it to translate to the games. I think he’s done that for the most part.”

Fant’s 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame has him well placed to be a matchup conundrum for opposing defenses in the future. At times, the rookie has struggled, primarily in blocking assignments and using his big body to box out defenders but that is likely to improve as he learns his craft.

The Lions rookie, on the other hand, has found his way onto season-ending injured reserve with an ankle problem. He did show considerable upside as well, however, finishing with 32 receptions for 367 yards and a pair of scores.

No question, Fant's rookie campaign has taken on the luster of a historic body of work. Hockenson has been solid but nowhere close to the all-time rookie contributions of Fant's 37 receptions and 548 yards.

However, both Iowa products will forever be compared as their careers develop down the road — an inevitability considering their past and future trajectories. In retrospect, it’s likely that the extra draft picks Elway received via the trade-down on draft day may well set the Broncos up for future success and put Fant in a better position to succeed long term.

Pick 52 in the second round ended up landing the Broncos Missouri QB Drew Lock, who looks like he might well be the ultimate answer under center. As the aforementioned Stafford enters the latter stages of his distinguished career, Hockenson will be looking to catch more balls from someone else soon enough.

In Broncoland, the Lock-to-Fant connection might be something that fans grow accustomed to seeing. It does have a certain ring to it, doesn’t it?

