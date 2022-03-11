Building Around Russell Wilson: 5 Free-Agents at Each Position of Need

Free agency is fast approaching and there are some great options to fill out the Broncos' remaining roster needs.

As free agency nears, the Denver Broncos are preparing to figure out how to make the team even better in the wake of the most significant move they needed to make — landing Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Finally, the Broncos found a franchise quarterback.

However, Denver still has more work to do as it has to find a solution at right tackle and a rusher who can get after the opposing quarterback. The need to find a solution at right tackle was made even more pivotal as the Los Angeles Chargers acquired Khalil Mack via trade on Thursday.

But it doesn't end there. With the quarterbacks in the AFC West, the necessity to get after the quarterback is prominent.

Those are the Broncos' two most extensive needs, but they could do with a few other additions as well. After trading away Noah Fant as part of the Wilson deal, there is a lack of depth at tight end, running back, safety, and linebacker, especially with the Broncos' own free agents about to hit the market.

There's also a need for a starter on the defensive line to replace Shelby Harris, who was also dealt to Seattle, and a nickel cornerback with Bryce Callahan set to be a free agent.

After trading for Wilson, the Broncos have opened a window of contention as Wilson is relatively cheap for 2022. It would be wise to maximize that and get those pieces needed.

Ideally, you go into the NFL draft without pressing roster needs, which allows you to take the best player available. That means that if the Broncos find average options at most positions in free agency, it'll still set them up well for the draft.

We know what Denver's biggest positional roster needs are but who is out there to fill them? Here are the five best free-agent options at each need position.

Running Back Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Melvin Gordon | Denver Broncos | Unrestricted Free Agent There have been reports of mutual interest in bringing Gordon back to Denver. He worked well with Javonte Williams, but it will come down to cost and willingness to take a back seat. Rashaad Penny | Seattle Seahawks | UFA Penny had a rough start to his career, but as this season went on, he started to show those flashes that got him drafted in the first round. This would likely be a cheap option to add depth at the position and someone familiar with Wilson. Ronald Jones, Jr. | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | UFA Jones would be another reclamation project as he had never lived up to the hype for when he got drafted. However, the scheme Denver runs and having him be part of a stable for the No. 2 back could help glean some value out of him for cheap. J.D. McKissic | Washington Commanders | UFA McKissic is being viewed as a sleeper-free agent because he is such a threat as a receiver and runner. Denver needs a legit receiving weapon out of the backfield to make this offense even more dangerous, and McKissic fits that, but it will come down to the cost. Marlon Mack | Indianapolis Colts | UFA Mack would likely be the cheapest option and one of the more considerable risks as he has struggled to stay healthy. However, he is a solid running back when he has been on the field. With a cheap deal, the reward could be worth the potential risk. Tight End © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Gerald Everett | Seattle Seahawks | UFA There would be a lot of familiarity with Everett as he was with the Rams before going to the Seahawks. He is a capable blocker with athleticism to attack the seem and experience special teams. Robert Tonyan | Green Bay Packers | UFA Tonyan is familiar with the offensive system that head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be running in Denver and worked directly under new offensive coordinator Justin Outten, the Packers' tight-end coach. Of course, the cost will be a factor for these tight ends, but Tonyan would be an interesting fit on the Broncos. O.J. Howard | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | UFA Howard has never met his first-round draft pedigree, but there will likely be a lot of interest in hopes of turning his career around. However, some didn't like how little or how he was used in Tampa Bay, which could drive his price up in free agency. Ross Dwelley | San Francisco 49ers | UFA Dwelley isn't the greatest option, but he is a depth option and can contribute to special teams. He's solid across the board and would be a cheap option for added depth behind Albert Okwuegbunam. Hayden Hurst | Atlanta Falcons | UFA Hurst is a failed first-round pick, and the team that drafted him quickly gave up on him. However, he is an average player that can help in the tight end room while allowing Okwuegbunam the chance and reps to develop into the guy. Offensive Tackle © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC Duane Brown | Seattle Seahawks | UFA There is a familiarity with Brown and Wilson, but the question will be price and if Brown or Garett Bolles gets moved over to right tackle. Brown is coming off the worst year of his career where he allowed eight sacks and 33 total pressures, so Denver could do better looking elsewhere unless he comes cheap. Dennis Kelley | Green Bay Packers | UFA Before the 2021 season, many Broncos fans were pushing for Kelly. Instead, he landed in Green Bay, where he ended up as a starter to finish the season and put up some excellent tape. He has been a solid starter throughout his career, and the Broncos coaches are familiar with him. Chukwuma Okorafor | Pittsburgh Steelers | UFA Okorafor has had a couple of promising seasons the last two years as he is still putting it all together. He has allowed only five sacks during the previous two seasons while protecting a statue at quarterback. However, his cost could be higher than expected as he is still young and climbing. Morgan Moses | New York Jets | UFA Many fans want Denver to get Moses, but he didn't have a good year for the Jets. He fits the scheme the Broncos are bringing in, but it will have to come down to cost because he wouldn't be an upgrade over Denver's last year. Bobby Massie | Denver Broncos | UFA Denver picked up Massie on a one-year deal, and now he gets to hit the open market again after an average campaign. The expectation is for Denver to look to upgrade the position so bringing Massie back could be an option. Interior Defensive Line © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Sebastion Joseph-Day | Los Angeles Rams | UFA New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will be familiar with Joseph-Day, and he is such a good fit for what Denver wants to do. Joseph-Day is flying under the radar, but he is one of the NFL's best one-and-a-half gap defensive linemen, even in his rotational role. Calais Campbell | Baltimore Ravens | UFA Even though he is up there in age, Campbell is still producing. He is from the Colorado area. As he enters the final years of his career, maybe he wants to return to his home area, especially as the Broncos are trying to put together a contending team with Wilson at the helm. As with multiple options in this list, the cost will be important. Bilal Nichols | Chicago Bears | UFA Nichols is a solid defensive lineman that works best as part of a rotation. He can generate solid pressure and is solid against the run. Working in a one-and-a-half gap system would benefit him and would provide competition with McTelvin Agim. Foley Fatukasi | New York Jets | UFA Fatukasi is a better run defender than a pass rusher, but he is still solid getting after the quarterback. While pass rush is king, Denver was gouged multiple times in the running game, and adding a strong run defender to balance out Dre'Mont Jones makes sense. Jarran Reed | Kansas City Chiefs | UFA A year ago, the Broncos were rumored to be interested in Reed, and it would still make sense. While his play hasn't been the best, a chance of system could be beneficial for the defensive lineman. GM George Paton did get close exposure to him as Reed dominated upfront in the first game between the two teams. Edge Rusher Von Miller | Los Angeles Rams | UFA This one is easy as Miller is a Broncos legend. He made it clear he was interested in coming back, but reports suggest that was a ploy to get more money from the Rams. Whatever the case, a reunion would make sense if both sides want it to happen. Chandler Jones | Arizona Cardinals | UFA Jones is entering the twilight of his career, but he is still a capable player. A change of scenery might be enough to rejuvenate him for a couple of years. He is a strong run defender and could help the Bradley Chubb and other younger edge rushers the Broncos have. Haason Reddick | Carolina Panthers | UFA Reddick bet on himself after a good 2020 season and followed up with a better 2021 campaign. He's probably looking at a good payday because his sack total is high. However, pressure is a better indicator of success, and Reddick had the 11th-fewest pressures among edge rushers with at least 500 pass-rush snaps. If Denver could get him at a reasonable cost, then great, but there should be caution with how much is spent here. Emmanuel Ogbah | Miami Dolphins | UFA Ogbah has flown under the radar a little the last couple of years despite putting up good numbers. He averages a pressure every 8.6 snaps, compared to Reddick's pressure every 10 snaps, and performs better against the run. So if Denver spends big on the position, Ogbah would be a good fit. Trey Flowers | Detroit Lions | Street Free Agent When Flowers signed with Detroit, there were high expectations, and the first year's returns were excellent. Then he dealt with injuries in 2020 and 2021 which led to back-to-back bad years. With his injury history, he could be a cheap option, and being a street free agent, he wouldn't factor in with the compensatory pick formula. Off-Ball Linebacker Getty Josey Jewell | Denver Broncos | UFA Before he got hurt, Jewell was playing good football for the Broncos. However, over the past couple of years, he has been underappreciated for his play, where he's been solid but not spectacular. His instincts are what carry him on the field, and coming off a severe injury, it could be worth a one-year, prove-it type deal. Foyesade Oluokun | Atlanta Falcons | UFA Olukoun is a solid coverage linebacker, though he will have his lapses that lead to big plays. A scheme change could help cut back those problems, as well as having better talent around him than they have in Atlanta. He has a nose for the football and creates plenty of turnover opportunities. Corey Littleton | Las Vegas Raiders | SFA Littleton never panned out for the Raiders after they signed him to a big deal, which is why they have released him. Evero could want someone familiar in the linebacker corps, though the DC didn't work with Littleton directly as the Rams' safeties coach. Nevertheless, Littleton knows the system and will likely be a cheap option that wouldn't count in the compensatory pick formula. Bobby Wagner | Seattle Seahawks | SFA Wagner is the big name on the market after he was cut, but his price will likely be higher than Denver is willing to go. Wagner hasn't been the huge playmaker he once was, but he is still a solid linebacker and can be the leader on defense that teams need. It was reported that the Broncos have interest in Wagner, but the cost will play a huge factor here, it seems. Anthony Barr | Minnesota Vikings | UFA Barr is a solid and versatile linebacker who does a good job on a blitz. He has the athleticism to work in coverage and could benefit from an easy system on linebackers. Paton was part of the staff that drafted him, and he has shown a willingness to look to his Vikings connections. Cornerback Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Bryce Callahan | Denver Broncos | UFA Callahan has played good football for the Broncos, but he has struggled to stay on the field so it makes sense for Denver to keep him, which has been reported. However, there is a good chance it will come down to cost as Callahan is getting older and injuries are a big concern. Chandon Sullivan | Green Bay Packers | UFA Sullivan hasn't been the best corner and has had his fair share of struggles. However, he has shown he can make a play on the ball, and more and more, you're seeing teams live with defensive mistakes if the player can create turnovers. This would be a free-agent signing that would be a fallback option while allowing Denver to be okay if it doesn't land a nickel in the draft. Desmond King | Houston Texans | UFA King is a nickel/safety option that had some great years with the Chargers before getting traded. His 2021 season was rough with the Texans, but he is a slot corner that was forced to play the boundary. He would move back inside for Denver, and the risk would be worth it with a cheap deal. Chris Harris, Jr. | Los Angeles Chargers | UFA Harris showed signs of decline before Denver let him go, and his downward spiral has continued in L.A. While he is still solid as a nickel corner, he isn't the star he once was and likely would be cheaper as a result. Plus, he would be returning to a scheme he is familiar with. Darious Williams | Los Angeles Rams | UFA Williams had a solid 2021 season, but 2020 was great. There are some injury concerns, but he can create turnovers and knows Evero quite well. Part of Williams' issues with the Rams were playing him on the boundary when he is better suited to play the nickel. Safety Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Kareem Jackson | Denver Broncos | UFA Keeping a familiar scheme to the players with a coaching change can sometimes help entice a player to come back. Jackson, while declining, is still a quality player that can work as the No. 2 safety and push Caden Sterns — and even help him grow as a player. Quandre Diggs | Seattle Seahawks | UFA Diggs is a really good safety in the NFL and was having one of the best years of his career before a gruesome injury. He would work so well in the secondary of the Broncos next to Justin Simmons. There will be concerns about that injury, and his cost could be hard to gauge as a result. Marcus Williams | New Orleans Saints | UFA Williams is the big name at safety in free agency, and if the Broncos wanted to make a splash, this would be the move to make. However, with Simmons on a big contract already, it is doubtful Denver will want to make another big signing here. Ronnie Harrison | Cleveland Browns | UFA Harrison has not quite got the hang of things in the NFL, and his medical status hasn't helped. To help provide competition with the depth on a cheap deal, Harrison could be worth the risk for the Broncos. Anthony Harris | Philadelphia Eagles | UFA Harris was once viewed as one of the top young safeties in the NFL, but he has not lived up to the hype. Since then, it has been a rough couple of years, but Harris is still a solid player. He's versatile and would make for good competition with Sterns.

