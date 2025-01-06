Garett Bolles & Courtland Sutton Send Message to Broncos Doubters Ahead of Playoffs
The Denver Broncos finally did it. The team's ignominious eight-year playoff drought has been snapped by virtue of the Broncos' 38-0 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The last time the Broncos were in the postseason was when then-GM John Elway proclaimed at the podium, Lombardi Trophy in hand, "This one's for Pat!" That iconic moment was nearly a decade ago.
For lifelong Broncos like left tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, finally getting the playoff monkey off their back is almost indescribable.
“It’s kind of hard to put into words the feeling," Sutton said post-game, after totaling five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown vs. the Chiefs. "It’s a lot of hard work, and a lot of dedication behind the scenes, offseason, during the season. There’s a lot of work that goes into these seasons. Unfortunately, there have been more times than not [where] this would probably be the last time we’re talking to you all. To be in that situation where we get a chance to extend our season one week at a time, it’s a really cool experience. I’m so happy."
Sutton revealed how he and Bolles had a "little moment" together during the game.
"‘GB’ and I got to have a little moment on the sideline when the game was getting ready to be over," Sutton said. "You want to talk about a guy who has been through a lot, a guy who has battled through injuries, a guy who has battled through just as much as I have and you add a year on top of it… To see the joy and the light in his eyes, man. To know that we have a chance. That’s all you can ask for—to have a chance."
Bolles was happy to finally break the playoff drought alongside his long-suffering teammate.
"We just wanted to get it done," Bolles said post-game. "Me and Courtland, we’ve been here for a long time and when the team rallied behind us and knew that they wanted to get [a spot in the playoffs] for us, it was a sweet moment. I’m just grateful for all my teammates.”
Bolles was a 2017 first-round pick. Sutton a 2018 second-rounder. While both have had their moments and have garnered individual accolades like Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods, they've toiled in relative obscurity on a team that has lived in the NFL doldrums.
But all that suffering built some character, it would seem, as both Bolles and Sutton were crucial to the Broncos winning 10 games this season and making the playoffs. Bolles was one of the NFL's best left tackles, and while he wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl, he was voted an alternate.
Sutton eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving milestone for the second time in his career, also garnering Pro Bowl alternate recognition. If anyone has bled Orange and Blue to make this playoff berth happen, it's been those two, dating back years.
"You look on the wall and you see all of the success that this organization has had," Sutton said. "For the past nine years, we haven’t held up our end of the bargain on the field. To be able to be in this spot where we get to continue this legacy of this season and to potentially do something special to get put up on this wall of past champions. It’s a humbling experience."
As a team captain, the Broncos will continue to look for Sutton to lead on and off the field. With record-setting rookie quarterback Bo Nix going on a "heater," as head coach Sean Payton described it post-game, anything is possible for this Broncos team bound for Upstate New York next week.
The Broncos wouldn't be in this position without Nix's massive year-one contributions and leadership. But the Broncos can't rest on the laurels of just making the playoffs.
“We have a relentless quarterback, No. 10," Bolles said of Nix. "He just puts the ball in the playmakers' hands."
Sutton glimpsed Nix's potential during the Broncos' mandatory minicamp back in June.
“I got to lay eyes on Bo during minicamp. I was like, ‘Man, he can throw that ball a little bit,'" Sutton said. "Being able to get into training camp and see his determination to want to grow, to want to learn... To see a young guy have so much drive and passion for the game, it makes everyone around you better. I think I might’ve said it before, but for your quarterback to be the guy that has that energy, that has that juice, that comes to work every day with a smile on his face and a determination to get better… When your quarterback’s that guy, it makes everybody else in the entire building better."
For all those who predicted the Broncos to qualify for a top-5 draft pick this year, including the oddsmakers, who set the team's over/under for wins at 5.5, Sutton is enjoying seeing his squad get the last laugh. The doubters' biggest miscalculation?
Sleeping on Bo Nix.
"It’s so funny hearing all the things of, ‘The Broncos are going to win four games, and three games, and two games. This, and this and that… Have a rookie quarterback, blah, blah, blah,'" Sutton said. "I’m like, ‘Man, they had no idea what we had in this locker room and what we have in this locker room, and the type of player that Bo is.’"
Broncos Country knows. Nix turned in a historic performance worthy of Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration. But it took a lot more than Nix exceeding expectations to snap the playoff drought.
Payton has long preached that the foundation of a championship-caliber roster is the offensive line. And there's no question that Denver's big uglies have played hard and well all season, protecting Nix and blocking for the ball-carriers.
"This whole [offensive] line that I am a part of, from [G] Ben [Powers] to [C] Luke [Wattenberg], to [G] Quinn [Meinerz], to [T] Mike [McGlinchey], and everyone above, I’m just extremely grateful for all of us," Bolles said.
Bolles doesn't want to hear the skeptics and critics of the Broncos roster either. His parting message:
"Let the doubters doubt, man, this team is full," Bolles said.
And so is the heart of Broncos Country.
Next up, the Buffalo Bills.
