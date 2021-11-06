With half the season in the books. have first-year GM George Paton's personnel additions really made him look like the smartest guy in the room?

When a team has a new general manager or coaching staff, fans expect a little more personnel turnover than usual and it usually affects about 20-25% of the roster. Since he became the Denver Broncos' GM George Paton, has displayed his willingness to churn the roster.

Even before training camp, Paton exceeded that 20-25% roster turnover figure. The issue is, Denver's new arrivals haven't provided the best results so far, but hopefully, that can change.

To be clear, the Broncos' problems are more with the free-agent signings as the trades Paton has made to acquire players and draft picks have looked promising. NFL free agency can be difficult, but the early signs from Paton's moves are concerning to say the least.

Today, I'm grading the performance(s) of Paton's additions thus far.

Free Agents/In-Season Signings/Waiver Claims

Ronald Darby | CB

Darby has been a solid addition but he isn't playing quite to the level he did in 2020 with the Washington Football Team. Adding to his issues was the early injury that caused him to miss multiple games in the first frame of the season. Darby's play hasn't been as bad as the next guy we'll talk about, but he's still problematic at times.



Grade: B-

Kyle Fuller | CB

The Fuller signing was hyped up despite him showing alarming signs of regression in 2020 with the Chicago Bears. Early on this season, he had slow starts before getting going, and that turned into a consistently poor play. Fuller has since been benched and demoted to the fifth corner on the roster.



Grade: D

Mike Boone | RB

In the immediate wake of Phillip Lindsay being jettisoned, Boone was supposed to bring that explosive element to the offense but he's played a total of seven snaps. Boone started the season by being placed on injured reserve and has yet to make an offensive impact. With Denver losing KJ Hamler, it needs more explosiveness offensively, yet the team hasn't turned to Boone.



Grade: F

Shamar Stephen | DL

Stephen wasn't a good defensive lineman with the Minnesota Vikings and was consistently ranked near the bottom in advanced analytics with his play against the run. However, Denver has gotten a lot out of him with his play as a run defender and passes rusher. This turned into a good value signing for the Broncos to better their depth at the position.

Grade: B

Eric Saubert | TE

Paton made a good move to bring in Saubert to help the depth at the tight end position. While he hasn't been great, Denver has seen a positive return from Saubert. His blocking is solid, and there is enough there as a receiver to catch defenses unaware.

Grade: B-

Bobby Massie | OT

The good thing about Massie is that his play hasn't been utterly terrible in pass protection and hence, hasn't drawn much media scrutiny. However, he has been a consistent liability as a run blocker and hasn't shown to be a significant upgrade over what Denver had last year. It's alright for the money Denver gave him because you get what you pay for with offensive linemen.

Grade: C

Cameron Fleming (OT) | Nate McCrary (RB) | Aaron Patrick (OLB) | Micah Kiser (ILB)

These were moves made for depth, but each turned out poorly. It's a good thing Fleming hasn't been needed, but Patrick had since gotten hurt, and Kiser played poorly before he too got hurt. McCrary was a bad move from the start, and the Broncos gave up on him rather quickly.

Grade: D+

Trades

Mike Ford | DB

Ford has been a solid pickup for the Broncos' special teams units, despite the issues overall with the unit. He is the best gunner on the team and a good one compared to the rest of the NFL.

Grade: B-

Jonas Griffith | ILB

It was rough to see Griffith get hurt early because he was supposed to be a key piece on special teams. Instead, he has only played 46 total snaps on special teams, which is limited exposure, obviously. He isn't an issue when he is out there, but we need to see him out there more.

Grade: D+

Kenny Young | LB

Young has only appeared in one game since landing in Denver but the early returns are promising. Denver needed more consistency after being decimated by injuries at linebacker, and he brings it. As Young gets the verbiage in Denver down pat, his play should only improve.

Grade: TBD

Stephen Weatherly | OLB

Much like Young, it was a good showing in his first action with the Broncos. He notched a sack in his Broncos debut, but there needs to be more seen from Weatherly.

Grade: TBD

Draft/Rookies

Patrick Surtain II | CB

The decision to take Surtain at pick No. 9 has turned out great for the Broncos because he has become the best corner on the roster. His play in coverage has been strong and is improving each week. The next step is for the rookie to show consistency as a run defender, which is a slight concern and something he hasn't displayed yet despite his physical play style.

Grade: B

Javonte Williams | RB

Williams has been a boom-or-bust running back with 25% of his runs going for a loss of yards or no gain. But 16.2% of his carries have gone for 10-plus yards. His blocking has been outstanding, and he has done alright as a receiver, though he does have a few drops. Ball security has been an issue with two fumbles this season, and that needs to be corrected.

Grade: C+

Quinn Meinerz | IOL

Meinerz saw some action in Week 3 and started in place of Dalton Risner at left guard in Week 4. The offensive line's Week 4 performance was the best run-blocking Denver has mined out of the unit and Meinerz was a big reason for that. Unfortunately, much like many other additions, his playtime has been too limited to grade.

Grade: TBD

Baron Browning | LB

Injuries have set Browning back this year, and he didn't get playing time until Denver's last game. He wore the green dot for the defense (radio), which speaks to what the coaching staff thinks of his ability to communicate. However, it hasn't been enough action to get an accurate idea on what he fully brings to the team.

Grade: TBD

Caden Sterns | S

The young safety had shown plenty of potential on defense for the Broncos, but he hasn't shown it consistently. Denver saw enough to be willing to get Sterns more playing time by purportedly looking into trading Kareem Jackson, but nothing materialized ahead of the deadline. As the season goes on, look for Sterns to see the field more frequently.

Grade: B-

Jonathon Cooper | OLB

The edge rusher has seen increased playing time with injuries and will continue to get more with Von Miller gone. However, outside the Cleveland Browns game, his play has been poor, especially against the run. The Browns game saw multiple flashes of his potential, but he has to start showing consistency.

Grade: C+

Jamar Johnson (S) | Seth Williams (WR) | Kary Vincent, Jr. (CB) | Marquiss Spencer (DL) | Andre Mintze (OLB) | Curtis Robinson (ILB)

Denver just hasn't gotten a lot out of these players with them not playing or barely playing. Mintze did show some promise before he got hurt, but Robinson was atrocious on defense after injuries befell Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson. The team also traded Vincent to Philadelphia in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Considering that he was a seventh-round pick, that's a good return.

Grade: C-

