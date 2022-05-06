Skip to main content

After 2022 Draft, Broncos Appear Content to Coast at Quarterback

Life’s good with a franchise QB behind the wheel.

Five seasons removed from wandering the quarterback desert, the Denver Broncos now find themselves cruising easy street, with nothing but road ahead — driver's seat reclined, music blasting.

Such luxurious means of travel became available to Denver following the bombshell March acquisition of Russell Wilson, in which the club traded in its primitive camel of yesteryear for a Tesla of today, a new-age vehicle with the ability to steer itself.

Automotive analogies aside, Wilson has provided the Broncos a weighted blanket — warmth, comfort, contentment — at the most important position in sports. So much so that they bypassed it completely during the 2022 NFL Draft.

"There were some quarterbacks—really one in particular—who was interesting, but it didn’t work out," general manager George Paton said on April 30.

To be sure, Wilson wasn't the only move Denver made under center this offseason. The club also retained fourth-year pro Brett Rypien and signed veteran graybeard Josh Johnson, both of whom are on one-year contracts. Both of whom, presumably, will compete for the right to back up the nine-time Pro Bowler, trivial as it may be.

While the Broncos, too, invited undrafted rookie Eric Barriere to their upcoming minicamp, the brain trust clearly appears confident in Wilson's iron man reputation, and that his mallet finger injury last season, which snapped a 149-game consecutive starts streak, was an anomaly rather than a harbinger.

Life’s good with a franchise QB behind the wheel.

Who knew?

News

