George Paton: Broncos Will 'Benefit' from Complementary QB Battle

Paton: Broncos Will 'Benefit in Long Run' from Complementary QB Battle

Denver's GM weighs in on Lock vs. Bridgewater.
So far, so good in the Denver Broncos' Great Quarterback Battle of 2021.

This, the view of Broncos general manager George Paton, who has closely monitored incumbent Drew Lock and veteran newcomer Teddy Bridgewater during Organized Team Activities and this week's minicamp practices.

On Tuesday, Paton was asked for his summation.

"I think they really complement each other well," Paton told the Broncos' official website. "Teddy's kind of the savvy vet, you know, and he's been in every situation you could be in. He's started in a playoff game, he's come off the bench with New Orleans and won five games — went 5-0 — he was a starter in Carolina. So he's seen it all. He plays the game really fast, he sees the field really well. … And then you look at Drew and Drew's still evolving. Drew's really talented, he's got the big arm, he's worked his butt off this offseason. He's had a really good OTAs, I look forward to watching him in minicamp. They're both playing well, they're both pushing themselves. Their games are a little different, which I think is good. Like I said, they're complementing each other well, they're working well together. I think they're just going to keep pushing each other and the Broncos will benefit in the long run."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Head coach Vic Fangio has enacted a "50-50" open competition between Lock and Bridgewater, which his superior clearly supports. To this point in the offseason program, with training camp next on the docket, the results are a mixed bag. Lock's popped, but he's also fizzled. Bridgewater's shown well, but not amazing.

Things are about where they should be on June 10. And they're to remain unchanged until the preseason. At the soonest.

"I think it's too early to come to any conclusions one way or the other—even a small conclusion," Fangio warned Monday.

But the situation could look drastically different, for the better, on Sept. 12, when Denver faces the New York Giants in the 2021 opener.

Iron sharpens iron, Paton believes, and the best man — whomever it is — will be under center that afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing this team play on game day like they've been practicing," he said. "Just keep working, keep grinding. There's going to be adversity during the season; I just want to see them overcome it and take that next step. We have a lot of guys on this team that really want to win. We haven't won here in five years. We just want to get over the hump. I think we have the players to do it, I think we have the coaches, we have the infrastructure, we have the leadership — now we just have to do it. We have a lot of work left, getting through the rest of the OTAs, minicamp, and then once we get to training camp, that's where it all begins. This team likes to work, and I look forward to seeing them do so."

