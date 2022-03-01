GM George Paton Challenges Broncos' WR Corps After Disappointing 2021

The Denver Broncos don’t have a position on the roster that is deeper than the wide receiver room. From former Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton to undrafted fan-favorite Tim Patrick and the young up-and-comers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, Denver is loaded with playmakers at wideout.

In fact, last week NFL.com ranked the Broncos' wide receiver corps top-10 in the league. But despite all that talent, Jeudy failed to see the end zone in 2021, Hamler was placed on injured reserve (ACL), and the team’s top two veteran wideouts failed to takeover games.

Prior to making his trip to Indianapolis this week for the 2022 NFL Combine, GM George Paton set high expectations for Denver’s wideouts.

“They have to be better and they know that,” Paton told the Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran. “But they’re hungry and they’re prideful.”

Patrick has long been the blue-collar, good-guy teammate while Sutton was a team captain last season. Both men will be looked to as leaders in 2022.

Jeudy and Hamler are each entering their third seasons and the jury is still very much out on both. Hamler has battled injury and Paton described him as a “long shot” in participating in organized team activities in the spring. Still, the veteran leadership and pure playmaking ability alone should assist in the Broncos climb back to the postseason in the AFC West.

“They all need to play better, and they want to be great,” Paton said. “They’re all really talented. We need to be better around them. We need to get the best out of them. You can’t point to one thing — you can’t point to the quarterback (or) the scheme. They have to be better and they know that. But they’re hungry and they’re prideful.”

Aaron Rodgers has been speculated to be traded to Denver for over a year. Some, including myself, have reported that looming unrestricted free agent wideout Davante Adams could be lured to the Mile High City with the hopes of continuing to play with Rodgers. That's if Rodgers requests a trade and lands in Denver.

The Broncos aren't in need of any more receivers, but who’s going to say no to the most dominant player at his position not named Cooper Kupp? If the acquisition of Adams came to be, it'd likely spell at least one receiver, specifically Jeudy, to the Green Bay Packers as part of a trade package for the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP.

The same trade capital could be said for any potential Denver aspirations of gaining what seems to be a disgruntled Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Either way, the Broncos have committed many resources to the wide receiver position. Regardless who starts under center, Paton expects some form of return on investment at what is sometimes referred to as a QB-dependent position.

