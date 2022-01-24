Report: Broncos Narrow Coaching Search to 'A Few' Finalists

The Denver Broncos are inching closer to crowning Vic Fangio's successor.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Denver has whittled down its head-coaching search to no more than three finalists, with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn — long the favorite — purportedly among the chosen "few."

Fowler initially claimed the Broncos had reduced their 10-candidate list to just two before providing clarity.



"The Denver Broncos have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists, per source," his original tweet reads. "Team interviewed 10 candidates and many are being informed tonight. Many around the league believe Dan Quinn will be one of the finalists."

"Update: Broncos have narrowed the field down to 'a few,' per source involved," Fowler specified. "One candidate reached by Denver today came away with clear impression that it's down to two. But this leaves room if they want to add a third."

This information piggybacked off that of 9News' Mike Klis, who reported earlier Sunday that Broncos general manager George Paton spent the day contacting the candidates who did not make the final cut.

"Per sources, Broncos have been calling HC candidates who are not among their finalists," Klis tweeted. "GM George Paton was impressed with them all, but he is in process of narrowing down his search. More info to come."

Paton wrapped up his final interview Friday, meeting with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City. As Bieniemy's team remains alive in the postseason, however, his hiring couldn't become official until eliminated or after the Super Bowl. Likewise for Rams OC Kevin O'Connell and Bengals OC Brian Callahan, whom the Chiefs will face in the AFC Championship Game.

The rest of the candidates — including Quinn and fellow rumored frontrunners, Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett and Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon — are free to take the job immediately, if offered.

It's unclear as of Sunday night whether Paton will hold a round of second interviews prior to naming the 18th head man in franchise history.

