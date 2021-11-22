Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    GM George Paton on Courtland Sutton's Extension: He's 'Among the Best WRs' in NFL

    George Paton opened up on why he made Courtland Sutton an early priority to get re-signed in-season.
    Denver Broncos GM George Paton has been a busy man during the team's Week 11 bye. After first finalizing a three-year extension for wideout Tim Patrick on Friday, Paton swiftly hammered out a four-year deal with fellow pass-catcher Courtland Sutton.

    Sutton's deal is reportedly worth a potential $60.8 million with $34.9 million guaranteed. Shortly after reports of the new accord broke, Paton released a statement. 

    "Courtland is one of our core players and among the best wide receivers in the NFL," Paton said via official statement. "With his combination of size, athleticism and work ethic, Courtland is a special talent and an integral part of what we are building. It's been a key priority to make sure he's a Bronco well into the future. We're thrilled to reach an agreement on this extension and look forward to Courtland's continued growth and impact for the Broncos."

    The 2021 season has marked a successful return from an ACL injury that cost Sutton 14 games in 2020. The fourth-year receiver leads the Broncos in both receptions and yards with 43 and 617, respectively. 

    Many analysts predicted that after Paton re-upped Patrick, he might struggle to accommodate Sutton, but it appears the two deals were running in tandem all along. Paton's promise to keep his core players happy has translated into long-term extensions, setting the wide receiver room up for years to come. 

    These preemptive deals could be a considerable recruiting tool for any big-name quarterback looking for a potential change of scenery in 2022, should the Broncos opt to move in that direction. Whoever is behind center next year will certainly have an embarrassment of riches to target. 

    Much of the kudos go Paton who is rapidly making a name for himself among NFL circles as a bold and decisive deal-maker.

