GM George Paton made a name for himself with his college scouting and his first draft haul in Denver is already paying dividends.

When the Denver Broncos opted to make a front-office change with John Elway stepping down as general manager, the team turned to George Paton. Paton had spent the majority of his NFL front-office career as the No. 2 behind Minnesota Vikings' GM Rick Spielman The two are close friends.

There was a lot of hope that Paton could turn around the struggling Broncos, primarily through the draft where he'd already made a name for himself. On draft day, we saw him work the board by letting prospects fall, trading up, and even moving down.

Fans and media alike questioned Paton's decision to pass on taking a quarterback at pick No. 9 overall while also passing on a trade-down that would have brought back a 2022 first-round pick. However, the early returns on the 2021 draft class have been outstanding for the Broncos, instilling hope in the fanbase that Paton is the right man in charge.

But, of course, Denver needs Paton's first draft class to keep playing at a high level, and from there, the hope is that he can keep stacking high-quality draft hauls in the coming years.

Let's review Paton's first draft class and how these players are giving the Broncos hope for the future.

Round 1: Patrick Surtain II | CB

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At ninth overall, Surtain was Paton's first-round pick and the player notoriously known as the one Denver prioritized over what QBs remained on the board. However, the former Alabama star has quickly shown why the Broncos coveted him.

Of all NFL rookie corners, Surtain has allowed the lowest reception percentage while being the most targeted. Additionally, he is second in forced incompletion percentage and tied for second in the most pass breakups.

Round 2: Javonte Williams | RB

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Trading up for Williams was a questionable move with how running backs are valued and how easy they are to find these days, but his play has quieted those misgivings. While he is one of six rookie running backs with at least 80 carries, he sits currently with the third-most with 95, and he has forced a whopping 35 missed tackles — the most in the NFL with the next closest coming in at 21.

Additionally, Williams finds himself ranked second in 10-plus-yard runs, yards after contact per attempt, and breakaway percentage, according to Pro Football Focus. The issue is, he has been a very boom-or-bust running back with the second-most carries that go for a loss or no gain in the NFL.

Round 3: Quinn Meinerz | IOL

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Meinerz has seen limited action but he's been impressive in the three games he's seen significant playing time. The rookie is showing his potential and looks ready to start, which is expected with right guard Graham Glasgow done for the season.

Round 3: Baron Browning | LB

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Like Meinerz, Browning's action has been limited but the team has been forced to lean on the rookie linebacker of late, due to injuries, and he's raised some eyebrows. Since Browning was inserted as a starter, the play of the linebacker corps settled down after the ups and downs of the immediate aftermath of losing starting duo Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson.

Round 5: Caden Sterns | S

Teams have to hit on their 'premium round' picks, which includes Rounds 1-3. But the Broncos are also getting positive early returns from fifth and seventh-round picks as well. Sterns has made a big play every game this season in which he's taken the field, which could make the team more comfortable in possibly moving on from Kareem Jackson.

Round 7: Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Cooper has stepped up, especially after trading Von Miller, though he does need to clean up his run defense. Cooper led the team with two sacks in Week 9, harassing Dak Prescott all day long.

Best of the Rest

Denver has yet to see three of its other draft picks, — WR Seth Williams, S Jamar Johnson, and DL Marquiss Spencer — hit the field, although they all showed potential in the preseason. Even if these later-round picks don't turn out, it's been an excellent draft haul for Paton as it appears the Broncos hit on the first six picks of the class.

Unfortunately, draft hauls that are that successful aren't common. Hitting on just three or four picks in an entire class is generally considered good. Additionally, Denver traded seventh-round CB Kary Vincent, Jr. to Philadelphia in exchange for a sixth-round pick — a positive return on investment and big win for the team.

There's still a lot of time left for these picks to be judged, but the early returns are promising. If these young players continue to justify their draft pedigree, and Paton brings home another draft class like this in 2022 (now with two extra top-100 picks thanks to the Miller trade), this team could turn it around quickly.

All the Broncos need to do is find a bonafide franchise quarterback some way, somehow.

