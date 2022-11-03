First, let's remember that Paton was following a popular theory regarding head-coaching hires. He sought to hire a younger, offensive-minded head coach to bring new ideas and concepts to the Broncos.

It's true that Hacket didn't call the plays with the Green Bay Packers, the last team he served with as offensive coordinator. However, that also applied to Nick Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under Frank Reich. Sirianni was later named the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

Therefore, one shouldn't be focused so much on play-calling experience to decide whether a head coach should be hired — though it's fair to use it in evaluating a head coach's performance.

However, if a head coach chooses to call plays, it can be examined, but it's not the main thing to consider. There are bigger elements that deserve more examination about head coaching performance.

The main thing to evaluate is how the head coach manages the game overall. Things like fourth-down decisions, situational football, utilization of time outs, and when to challenge calls on the field — these are the elements that matter to determine if one is a worthy head coach.

Another thing to evaluate is how you manage personalities in the locker room. While no player likes to lose, they will express frustration in different ways, and some will be more vocal than others. A good head coach knows how to communicate with each player, regardless of how said player handles a loss.

It was game management, plus an inability to handle different personalities, that cost Joseph and Fangio their jobs more than anything else. And while Hackett does need to improve with play calls, game management and handling personalities are his biggest priorities. It's those that will ultimately tell whether or not he will succeed.

As for why Paton may have believed Hackett could handle personalities, that likely goes back to the initial interviews he had with Hackett. Every indication was that Paton connected well with Hackett and shared a similar vision. That may have made Paton believe that, if Hackett could connect with him well, he could do the same with players.

As for game management, it's possible Paton believed that, because he and Hackett connected well, that Hackett would learn from mistakes or take advice received rather than be set in his ways (that was a problem Fangio had at times).

While Hackett's decision-making has been a mixed bag, he's been smart about when to challenge calls on the field. Also, his fourth-down decision against the Jacksonville Jaguars, to go for it in the final minute rather than kick the field goal and let the Jags get the ball back, was one of the best such decisions Hackett has made this season.

We'll find out in the second half of the season if Hackett improves — and that will give Paton what he needs to know to determine Hackett's future with the team.