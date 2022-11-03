Examining Broncos GM George Paton's Head Coach Hiring Process
After a 3-5 start to the 2022 NFL season, it's not surprising Denver Broncos fans would feel disappointed. The Broncos acquired a top quarterback in Russell Wilson, and there was some intrigue about what new head coach Nathaniel Hackett might bring to the team.
Because the Broncos haven't won every game they were expected to, some may be asking how this reflects on general manager George Paton.
I've previously written that it would be a mistake to let Paton go simply because certain things haven't worked out. However, to understand why Paton made certain decisions, we should examine what may have come into play.
We'll start with his head-coaching hire and what comes into play here.
When Paton First Arrived
The majority of NFL teams hire a general manager, who is then tasked with hiring a head coach. This was how things were handled when John Elway previously oversaw team operations for the Broncos.
When Paton was first hired, he didn't get to hire his head coach at first. Vic Fangio entered the third year of his contract, and it wasn't until the 2021 season ended that Paton fired him.
While the Broncos could have let Paton hire his own head coach following the 2020 season, there may be a couple of reasons why that didn't happen.
Bear in mind that Vance Joseph had been fired after completing two seasons of his four-year coaching contract, and the Broncos had just finished paying off what they owed Joseph (though there were offsets because Joseph became the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator).
That, plus the fact the 2020 NFL season had no in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact the Broncos ownership situation remained unresolved, likely meant that the Broncos would stick with Fangio for at least one more season.
Thus, Hackett counts as Paton's first coaching hire. And while the results haven't been good overall in the first half of the 2022 season, that by itself doesn't tell the tale of Paton when it comes to head coaching hires.
What Paton May have Considered with Hackett
First, let's remember that Paton was following a popular theory regarding head-coaching hires. He sought to hire a younger, offensive-minded head coach to bring new ideas and concepts to the Broncos.
It's true that Hacket didn't call the plays with the Green Bay Packers, the last team he served with as offensive coordinator. However, that also applied to Nick Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under Frank Reich. Sirianni was later named the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.
Therefore, one shouldn't be focused so much on play-calling experience to decide whether a head coach should be hired — though it's fair to use it in evaluating a head coach's performance.
However, if a head coach chooses to call plays, it can be examined, but it's not the main thing to consider. There are bigger elements that deserve more examination about head coaching performance.
The main thing to evaluate is how the head coach manages the game overall. Things like fourth-down decisions, situational football, utilization of time outs, and when to challenge calls on the field — these are the elements that matter to determine if one is a worthy head coach.
Another thing to evaluate is how you manage personalities in the locker room. While no player likes to lose, they will express frustration in different ways, and some will be more vocal than others. A good head coach knows how to communicate with each player, regardless of how said player handles a loss.
It was game management, plus an inability to handle different personalities, that cost Joseph and Fangio their jobs more than anything else. And while Hackett does need to improve with play calls, game management and handling personalities are his biggest priorities. It's those that will ultimately tell whether or not he will succeed.
As for why Paton may have believed Hackett could handle personalities, that likely goes back to the initial interviews he had with Hackett. Every indication was that Paton connected well with Hackett and shared a similar vision. That may have made Paton believe that, if Hackett could connect with him well, he could do the same with players.
As for game management, it's possible Paton believed that, because he and Hackett connected well, that Hackett would learn from mistakes or take advice received rather than be set in his ways (that was a problem Fangio had at times).
While Hackett's decision-making has been a mixed bag, he's been smart about when to challenge calls on the field. Also, his fourth-down decision against the Jacksonville Jaguars, to go for it in the final minute rather than kick the field goal and let the Jags get the ball back, was one of the best such decisions Hackett has made this season.
We'll find out in the second half of the season if Hackett improves — and that will give Paton what he needs to know to determine Hackett's future with the team.
Not Every GM Gets it Right the First Time
As far as whether or not the general manager's first head coach hiring should indicate whether the GM will ultimately fail or not, we can look to one example of a top general managers whose first hire didn't work out.
George Young was the general manager of the New York Giants from 1979 to 1997. His first head coaching hire was Ray Perkins, who went 10-22 in his first two seasons with the team.
In his third season, Perkins went 9-7 and the Giants made the playoffs, winning the Wild Card round, then losing in the Divisional round. But in his fourth season, the Giants went 4-5 in the strike-shortened 1982 season, and the team parted ways with Perkins.
Young's next head-coaching hire was Bill Parcells, who went 3-12-1 in his first season, but then coached the Giants to three straight playoff trips and won Super Bowl XXI — against the Broncos, no less.
Of course, that doesn't mean that if Paton moves on from Hackett after a season or two, that his next head coaching hire will turn out like Parcells. But it does indicate that a general manager shouldn't be judged solely by how well his first head coaching hire works out.
What it All Means
What all this means for Paton is that he needs to evaluate Hackett in the second half of the season based on how Hackett improves as a head coach.
It needs to be more than just wins and losses or how he calls plays. It's possible for a team to win, but for the head coach to do a poor job overall and the team to win in spite of that. And, yes, it's possible for a head coach to do a good job overall but lose a game, simply because the other team made a couple more plays.
Evaluating how Hackett does with game management and overseeing the locker room are the main ways to consider his job performance. That doesn't mean you ignore playcalling; it only means that you need to keep the most important parts in mind when evaluating.
If Paton does need to make a change after the season, he should think about a different approach to the next hiring. Bringing in a coach with experience could help because it would bring the stability that the Broncos would need.
Even if Hackett does better in the second half of the season, it might help bring in an experienced coach to provide input. Should Hackett stay for 2023, anything that might help him do better next season should be considered.
But giving up on Paton simply because things didn't work out as expected with Hackett is going overboard. Fans need to recognize that even the best general managers may miss on a head coaching hire. What matters is that Paton learns from this experience and figures out what should be done next, regardless of whether or not Hackett stays.
