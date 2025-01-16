Broncos GM George Paton on Nik Bonitto Extension: 'No Talks Yet'
Holding his season-ending press conference, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton stated Wednesday that the team and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto have yet to begin negotiations toward a potential contract extension, for which Bonitto is eligible this offseason.
Paton, however, cautioned that it's early in the process — too early for definitive comment — and affirmed his desire to retain the Pro Bowler's services on a long-term pact.
"We haven’t even had those conversations yet," Paton said. "Nik has had a great year. Obviously, we’d love to have Nik here long-term. We love ‘Coop’ (OLB Jonathon Cooper). We like the group, but we haven’t had those discussions yet. So we’ll see where that goes.”
A 2022 second-round pick, Bonitto led the Broncos in sacks (13.5), tackles-for-loss (16), and forced fumbles (2) amid a breakout campaign that helped the franchise to its first playoff appearance in nearly a decade. He was named a Pro Bowl starter for the AFC and also earned second-team All-Pro honors.
"Nik Bonitto, we knew he was a really good rusher," Paton said. "Could he develop into a three-down player? It’s a credit to the staff, [Defensive Line Coach] Jamar Cain, [Outside Linebacker Coach] Michael Wilhoite and those guys that he took that next step. He’s a three-down player and one of the better players in the league."
Bonitto will be entering the final year of his $5.801 million rookie deal, due to earn $1.496 million in base salary for 2025.
As for his market value, Spotrac calculates Bonitto landing a four-year, $102.1 million contract — roughly $25.5 million annually — making him the third-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL.
The Broncos are an estimated $54.67 million under the salary cap, two months before the start of the new league year. They'll have enough to lock down Bonitto when talks inevitably do open up, and it'd be pragmatic for a regime that's rewarded other homegrown talent (CB Patrick Surtain II, OLB Jonathon Cooper, RG Quinn Meinerz, LT Garett Bolles) with lucrative extensions.
